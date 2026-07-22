• The United States (US) Marine Corps has published its full eligibility requirements for both enlisted recruits and officer candidates in 2026

• Age, education, citizenship, and criminal record are among the key factors that determine whether an applicant qualifies to join

• All new Marine recruits must pass the Initial Strength Test, which includes pull-ups or push-ups, a plank, and a timed 1.5-mile run

The US Marine Corps has laid out the complete set of requirements that anyone looking to join the military branch must meet before they can be considered for enlistment or commissioning as an officer in 2026.

The US Marine Corps was initially established on November 10, 1775, as the Continental Marines by the Second Continental Congress. It was later re-established as a permanent branch on July 11, 1798.

The US Marine Corps has explained its eligibility requirements for interested applicants. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: MTMCOINS, DanielBendjy

Source: Getty Images

The requirements, according to the US Marine Corps official website, cover four main areas: age, education, citizenship, and character, with the standards rising significantly for those seeking officer roles.

What enlisted recruits must meet

To join the Marine Corps as an enlisted recruit, applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

1. Hold a high school diploma or GED.

2. Be a US citizen or legal resident.

3. Be between 17 and 28 years old.

4. Pass a criminal background check with no felony convictions.

Higher bar for Marine officers

Because officer roles carry greater responsibility, the Marine Corps requires candidates to meet stricter criteria before they can be commissioned:

1. Hold a four-year college degree at the time of commissioning.

2. Be a US citizen.

3. Be at least 20 years old, though candidates are advised to speak directly with an Officer Selection Officer to confirm their eligibility.

4. Demonstrate strong moral character and leadership potential.

5. Pass a criminal background check with no felony convictions.

6. Meet all physical and medical fitness standards.

Physical test every recruit must pass

Regardless of whether a person is enlisting or pursuing an officer commission, every recruit must pass the Initial Strength Test (IST) before they can proceed further in the process.

The IST measures basic physical fitness across three components: pull-ups or push-ups, a plank pose, and a 1.5-mile timed run.

The test is designed to confirm that candidates can meet the physical demands expected of Marines from the very start of their training.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had published the official age limits for the Army, Navy, Air Force and other military branches.

Medical, physical requirements for US military applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government had explained the medical requirements for military applicants.

According to the official guidance, a medical examination forms a compulsory part of the enlistment process across all branches of the US military.

The exam is designed to determine whether a prospective recruit is in good enough health to carry out the duties of military service.

Source: Legit.ng