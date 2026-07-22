The Canadian military has published the monthly salaries of officers above the rank of captain and major, revealing what top-ranking personnel earn

A Brigadier-General receives $18,565 (N25,595,008) in the first month after promotion, with pay rising steadily with years of service

Officers at the Lieutenant-General level command a significantly higher starting monthly salary than those in lower senior ranks

The Canadian military has made public the salary structure for some of its most senior officers, detailing what personnel above the rank of captain or major earn each month.

The figures, published on the Canadian government website, cover three of the armed forces' top tiers: Brigadier-General, Major-General, and Lieutenant-General. Each rank comes with a distinct starting salary that grows annually with continued service.

Canadian military publishes monthly salary of Brigadier-General, Major-General and Lieutenant-General. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/CatEyePerspective/shaunl

Source: Getty Images

Salary of a Brigadier-General in Canada

A Brigadier-General, who sits above the ranks of captain, major, and colonel, begins the role earning $18,565 (approximately N25,595,008) per month following promotion. That figure is not fixed, as the pay scale rises with every year the officer remains in the rank.

What Major-Generals and Lieutenant-Generals earn

Officers who climb further up the ladder to the rank of Major-General receive a noticeably higher starting salary. Upon promotion, a Major-General takes home $21,301 (approximately N29,366,836) in the first month, with annual increases built into the pay structure.

At the top of this breakdown sits the Lieutenant-General. An officer newly promoted to this rank earns $27,361 (approximately N37,721,789) per month, making it the highest starting salary among the three ranks covered. That amount also increases with years of service at the rank.

Beyond these three positions, the Canadian government website also lists the pay for Air Force pilots and other senior military personnel, giving a fuller picture of how the armed forces compensate those at the upper end of its hierarchy.

Singapore Police publish officer salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Scotland Police published the salaries of constables, sergeants and inspectors on its official website.

The report showed how much officers earn in their first year at each rank and explained that their salaries increase as they gain more years of service and move up to higher ranks.

Source: Legit.ng