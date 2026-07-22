The US Army has released its official eligibility requirements for people looking to join as enlisted soldiers or officers in 2026

Age limits, citizenship status, education, and physical fitness are among the conditions applicants must meet before joining

The requirements differ depending on whether a candidate chooses to serve as an enlisted soldier or commission as an Army officer

The United States Army has published the official requirements for individuals who want to join its ranks in 2026, with separate eligibility conditions set out for those seeking to serve as enlisted Soldiers and those pursuing a commission as Army Officers.

The details are available on the Army's official enlistment page, which outlines what each category of applicant must satisfy before they can begin the process of joining.

The US Army publishes the official requirements for people who want to enlist. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Smerderevac, DanielBendjy

Source: Getty Images

Requirements to join as an enlisted soldier

Enlisted Soldiers carry out day-to-day operations and support the success of their unit's mission. To qualify for enlistment, candidates must meet the following conditions:

Be between 17 and 42 years old.

Be medically and physically fit.

Be a US citizen or a permanent resident holding a valid Green Card.

Hold a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Earn a minimum qualifying score on the Army's entrance examination.

Requirements to commission as an Army officer

Army Officers lead missions, take command decisions, and are responsible for the safety of the Soldiers under their authority. The requirements for this path are more stringent and include:

Be at least 17 but under 31 in the year of commissioning, or under 27 for candidates commissioning through the US Military Academy at West Point.

Be medically and physically fit.

Hold US citizenship by the time of commissioning.

Have completed a college degree before being commissioned.

Complete a background check, a security questionnaire, and an interview, and submit all documentation required for a security clearance.

The Army notes that the two paths serve distinct roles within its structure. While enlisted soldiers form the operational backbone of units, officers take on leadership and command responsibilities that require a higher level of formal education and a more extensive vetting process.

Prospective applicants can review the full breakdown of requirements on the Army's how-to-join page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how to join the US military as a Nigerian.

US Army shares 5 benefits of enlistment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Army had highlighted five major benefits of joining the military.

Details of these benefits can be found on the official website of the United States Army.

Just like in the Nigerian military, there are ranks in the United States Army, some of which include captain, lieutenant, major, colonel, and more.

Source: Legit.ng