A New York judge scheduled the trial of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores to begin on June 1, 2027

Maduro was captured in a night-time US military raid on his Caracas compound on January 3 and faces drug and weapons charges he denies

Protesters gathered outside the New York courthouse both condemning and supporting the prosecution as Maduro appeared in person for the first time

A federal judge in New York has set June 1, 2027 as the start date for the criminal trial of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who both face charges of drug and weapons offences.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein announced the trial date on Wednesday and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for November 17, where motions from both sides will be heard. Maduro and Flores have denied the charges against them.

Nicolás Maduro Trial Set for June 1, 2027 in New York on Drug and Weapons Charges

Source: Getty Images

The couple were seized from their compound in Caracas on January 3 in a night-time raid by US forces, then transferred to New York to face prosecution.

Maduro's first courtroom appearance

Wednesday's hearing drew a packed gallery, with members of the public queuing for hours beforehand for a chance to see the former president in person. A court officer cautioned spectators to remain seated and silent throughout the proceedings, warning that anyone who disrupted the session "might have some legal issues of your own."

Maduro arrived in the courtroom shortly after midday wearing a beige jail uniform, without handcuffs. He acknowledged the crowd with a brief nod as he walked to the defence table, where he and Flores sat quietly, both wearing headphones for translation as their lawyers addressed the judge. When the session concluded, Maduro rose, turned to face the public gallery, and waved once before being escorted out by US Marshals.

His attorney, Barry Pollack, signalled that sovereign immunity will form a central pillar of the defence, arguing that Maduro, as a head of state, was protected from foreign prosecution under established legal principles.

Nicolás Maduro Trial Set for June 1, 2027 in New York on Drug and Weapons Charges

Source: Getty Images

Divided reactions outside the courthouse

The hearing drew competing demonstrations on the street outside. Anti-war protesters condemned the US military operation behind Maduro's capture, holding signs that read "Free President Maduro." A speaker with the Anti-War Action Network told the crowd: "The US is endeavouring to bring Venezuela, Latin America, and the Middle East under its thumb."

On the other side, a number of Venezuelans draped in their country's flag voiced support for the prosecution. Wilmer Contreras, 53, who emigrated to the United States about 30 years ago, was direct in his assessment. "Maduro is a criminal," he said. "He's a part of the government, they destroyed my country completely."

Contreras said he fully backed the Trump administration's decision to carry out the military capture, telling the BBC: "What they did was something that we were expecting, and waiting for, for a long time. And when that happened, things changed in my country."

Source: Legit.ng