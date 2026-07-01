Aisha Princess, the daughter of the late General Rabe Abubakar has shared a DM she received about her late father

The grieving daughter has been sharing emotional posts via her official Instagram handle since her father passed

General Rabe Abubakar lost his life after he was reportedly kidnapped by bandits while travelling with his wife and a driver

A retired senior military officer’s passing was followed by a series of personal tributes from his family, one of which drew public attention.

The posts were shared in the wake of his death and focused on the kind of man he was away from uniform.

Daughter posts message about late General Rabe's humility, faith, and love for Nigerians. Photo credit: The Sun, BBC.

Source: UGC

Late General Rabe's daughter posts DM

The officer’s daughter, who used the Instagram handle @aiisha_aleeyu, uploaded a private message she received after the death of her father.

It was reported that the former General was killed after an alleged kidnapping by armed bandits while on the road with his wife and a driver.

The unfortunate incident was said to have occurred during transit, leading to the demise of the general.

Apparently, the message his daughter shared was from someone who knew of him before his demise.

The anonymous individual emphasised the late general's humility and approachability despite his rank.

The person pointed out that he practiced the faith he professed and that his daily conduct reflected those beliefs.

The message read:

"Hmmm. You have no idea who he was. A very gentleman officer. Always coming up! A very down to earth man. One who not only preached Islam, but practiced it. One who loved ga people soo much and never believed they'd hurt him."

Daughter of late General Rabe shares emotional post on Instagram. Photo credit: PR Nigeria

Source: UGC

Reactions as netizens mourn late general Rabe

Nigerians have continued reacting to the unfortunate demise of the general.

@abike said:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his short fall with our muslims dat pass, have mercy upon them inside graves, over looks there mistakes, widen lights nd pardons there sins, grants them Al Janat fridaus as rest aminu."

@sadiqabdullahi209 said:

"May Allah grant him eternal rest Aminnnn Thurman Aminnnn."

@Vinny said:

"Soo sad for all those who were close to this man and his family members. Very very sad."

@B reacted:

"Wallahi. we the Nigerians are just living without any hope for better tomorrow bt God will help us."

@Awolusi Israel said:

"I sent my sad condolence to the family of late Major General Rabe May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@ozodear1936 added:

"May his soul rest in peace Amen."

@courage said:

"If I express how their family are been treated after all this worse time hmmmm only God knows."

@Oluwanatutu added:

"So sad, what a world ,this man is so handsome, hmmmm, Rip sir."

Lady shares painful experience after losing dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lady who was so desperate to raise her late father from the dead shared a video recounting her experience.

In the now-viral video posted via the TikTok app, she recounted her similar conversation with a mortuary attendant who made her believe it was possible.

Source: Legit.ng