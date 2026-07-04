A 65-year-old woman who started selling snacks after losing all her children has left many people emotional

In the video, she spoke about her rent and the conversation she had with the owner of the place where she lives

She also mentioned the profit she makes in a single day, and the number of snacks and meat pies she has to sell

A 65-year-old woman who sells snacks for a living after losing all four of her children has revealed the amount she makes as profit in a single day.

The woman was captured in an emotional video by a content creator and influencer who stopped her car to assist the elderly woman.

Emotional video shows 65-year-old snack seller recounting life after losing all 4 children. Photo Source: TikTok/officialladyjasminec

Source: TikTok

65-year-old woman hawks snacks, many react

The 65-year-old woman caught the lady's attention, prompting her to stop and ask a few questions, which the woman answered.

When the elderly woman was asked about the business she does, she responded in the TikTok video:

"I dey sell snacks, egg roll, meat pie. In a day, I dey sell 25,000. Sometimes 24. I dey make 6,000."

She revealed the amount she makes daily as profit from the business. When she was asked about her children, she said they had all died.

She said:

"I'm feeling fine now, before I'm crying. I no get child, I born, they don die, 4 children."

65-year-old woman who lost all 4 children shares heartbreaking story, reveals daily profit from snacks. Photo Source: TikTok/officialladyjasminec

Source: TikTok

The description of the video posted by @officialladyjasminec read:

"After losing all her children at 65, mama hawks doughnuts to earn a living! These are the kind of people that deserve our help and support."

The elderly woman spoke at length about her living conditions, rent, and other challenges she has faced in the video.

Reactions as elderly woman hawks snacks

tt bb noted:

"I don cry tire god bless you chioma."

y Jonathan Explained:

"She helped a Ghanaian 🙏🙏🙏 lets promote her account. God bless you Chioma."

Joyce Natasha Mugu said:

"May sister you will never lack, i cried today uncontrollably. May God watch over you my sister."

Young John added:

"I'm crying already..☺️😊☺️but I'm happy for grandma. God will protect you ma'am."

JÃMĒS ƓR̃ÃCĒ💫🦅📿(:'💯:') stressed:

"I wish I have money to support this old woman."

The Female King noted: Odunlami

"When the time is right....I the Lord will make it happen."

Mariam added:

"She staying in my area,I have known her since I was little,she is very hard working."

Realgraceanita15 explained:

"Awww she’s a Ghanaian my tribe God bless you as you help her."

Jerome Amadu. shared:

"Some tears carry stories that words can never tell. 💔No one truly knows the battles another person has fought. Today, let kindness speak louder than judgment, because a little love can restore a broken heart. May every tear become a testimony, every pain find healing, and every lonely soul find hope again. Thank you lady Jasmine for putting smile on Mama face."

r wrote:

"Mama no fit cry again she don finish all her tears people dey pass through alot for this life spread love you no go die."

ỌYÌNDÁMỌLÁ added:

"Make mama start Akara or corn or kuli kuli."

AdaObiNnaYa said:

"Hey stranger,I mean the one reading this, everything will be fine soon."

Watch the video of the elderly woman narrating her experience.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady proudly helped her mother hawk food and said she was not ashamed of the business.

She explained that she would rather support her mother's hustle than steal, earning praise from many people who admired her confidence.

Nigerian graduate displays wheelbarrow okpa business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate with an NCE and a B.Ed degree drew attention after showing the business she does to earn a living.

She shared videos of herself selling okpa with a wheelbarrow, saying she chose the business after discovering that her teaching job's salary was not enough to meet her needs.

Source: Legit.ng