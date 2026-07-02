A member of staff at Polaris Bank has publicly celebrated five years of working at the financial institution

The Polaris Bank employee posted about her career milestone on LinkedIn, giving details of her promotion

Her post went viral on LinkedIn, and it triggered mixed reactions on the platform, as netizens celebrated her

A lady, Victoria Henry, who works at Polaris Bank, has celebrated completing five years at the commercial bank.

According to Victoria, June 2026 marked five years since she resumed work at the bank.

Polaris Bank Employee Celebrates 5 Years of Working at Bank, Shares How She Was Promoted

Source: TikTok

Polaris Bank employee's heartfelt post

Identified on LinkedIn as Henry Victoria Ada, the lady stated that it has been an insightful journey so far, and she appreciated God for the experience gained over the years.

She also shared how she started the job as a contract staff before she was made a core team member.

Her words:

“June 2026 marks 5 years of my journey at Polaris Bank. June 2021, I started as a contract staff in Customer Experience .handling inbound calls. Full of hope, eager to learn, and trusting God for direction.

"That trust wasn’t misplaced. I became an Assistant Team Lead and eventually a Team lead in the inbound unit. In March 2025 i was converted to a core staff and moved to Central Operations . The move from managing escalations to processing core transactions gave me another view in banking .its discipline, its pace, and its impact."

The lady also shared what she learnt since she started working at the bank for five years.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"5 years later, here’s what I carry: I’ve learned more than I knew. Unlearned what limited me. I’ve been stretched, and it made me wiser, stronger, better. Banking taught me that excellence isn’t an event. it’s a daily habit.

"It hasn’t been easy. But it’s been worth it. I’m deeply grateful to God for every step, every lesson, and every door He opened."

Revealing her plans, the lady shared what she was looking forward to as she continued her work with Polaris Bank.

Her words:

"Looking forward to deeper growth, greater impact, and more excellence in the years ahead. Here’s to faithfulness, resilience, and the journey still unfolding."

Polaris Bank Employee Celebrates 5 Years of Working at Bank, Shares How She Was Promotaed

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Polaris Bank worker's post

Chidinma Anozie said:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏 My Sister More and bigger wins

Daniel AMAH said:

"The Affable Ada - Cheers

Ogechi Ajah said:

"Congratulations on your growth."

OYEWALE OYEFOLUHAN said:

"More successful years."

Adedotun Adediran, MBA, FMVA®,CBCA®,CMSA® said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, a lady who had written NNPC, KPMG and EY recruitment exams shared her experience.

Lady celebrates NYSC internship at KPMG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) intern shared three valuable things gained from her experience at KPMG on X.

She shared that KPMG offered internship opportunities to corps members and undergraduates, according to a viral post.

Reactions flood in as graduates express support and seek advice on how they can also secure KPMG internships

Source: Legit.ng