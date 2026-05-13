A female director and long-time friend of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has broken her silence after his death

In her emotional post, she disclosed that she had known the actor for over 20 years and shared details about him

At the end of her post, she lamented that she would miss his presence terribly and thanked him for his kindness

A female director who had been friends with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo for many years spoke publicly following his death.

She shared an emotional post on Instagram that immediately went viral and garnered lots of comments.

Alexx Ekubo's long-time friend says he went through difficult last years. Photo credit: @sharonojong/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's female friend mourns

Sharon Ojong on Instagram spoke about their friendship that had spanned more than two decades.

She explained that she had met the actor when they were both students at the University of Calabar, pursuing ambitions in acting and holding ambitious ideas about the future.

While she later moved away from the profession, she noted that he remained determined to build a career in front of the camera and had continued to work until his talent received recognition.

In her post, she described him as a person who embodied genuine goodness and loyalty throughout their acquaintance.

She stated that his character had been consistent long before fame arrived, and that he had held deep religious faith alongside a love for family, food, privacy and life itself.

According to her, the actor was able to retain a sense of humility and humanity despite the attention that came with public visibility.

She also disclosed that he had endured personal pain in the years before his passing but had rarely spoken about it.

Even while dealing with his own difficulties, she said, he made time to offer prayers, encouragement and kindness to others.

She added that she never needed to put her feelings into writing for him, because he had already been aware of how much she valued him.

Alexx Ekubo's friend speaks about the late actor's last years. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

The director recalled that he had often travelled from Lagos Island to attend services at COZA, where they would spend hours discussing faith, life, ambitions and purpose.

She stressed that the public had seen him as an actor and celebrity, but she had known him as a friend, a romantic, a family man, a dreamer and a father.

She described him as someone who encouraged others to believe in themselves.

Concluding her post, she expressed gratitude for his kindness, resilience and laughter, and said she would miss his presence greatly.

She extended condolences to his parents, siblings, wife, cousins and close friends, and ended by saying she hoped he could now rest peacefully with those he had shared private jokes with.

In her words:

"There are some people you meet in life and you immediately understand that goodness is still real. Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwareke was that person. A friend for over 20 years that stayed loyal. Not perfect. Not performative. Just genuinely good. The kind of man that made you say, “this one was raised right.” He carried respect naturally, laughter everywhere, and stood for truth even when it was uncomfortable.

"Before the fame, before the spotlight, Alexx loved God deeply. He loved people, family, food, privacy and life itself. And somehow, even with all the noise that comes with visibility, he never lost that softness, that humanity. What breaks my heart the most is knowing he carried so much pain over the past few years and barely spoke about it. Even in his own pain, he still found room to pray for me, encourage me, and show kindness to others. There’s nothing I could write here that I never told him while he was here. He knew he was deeply loved by me.

"We met in UNICAL as young dreamers chasing acting and impossible ideas. I eventually stepped away, but Alexx knew he belonged in front of the camera. He kept pushing until the world finally saw what we already knew. And even after success, some things never changed. He would leave the Island to join us at COZA, and after church we would sit for hours talking about God, life, dreams and purpose. People see the actor, the celebrity, the public figure. But I knew the human being. The friend. The heart behind the smile. The romantic guy. The family guy. The dreamer. The daddy. Alexx will talk you into believing in yourself.

"Alexx, thank you for your kindness, your resilience, your laughter and the memories. You lived fully. Loudly. Beautifully. My heart is broken, and my tongue is sealed. My prayers go out to your parents, your younger siblings, your wife, your cousins, your best friends - IK, CY, Yomi, UTI. Your close friends and extended loved ones. I'll miss you terribly, daddy. You and Otu Njama can now crack all those silly private jokes. Rest well, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwareke. Chief IKUKU. My friend. My family. Shalexx Forever."

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Future_minister said:

"You’re the first person that came to my mind when I saw the news. Sharon my deepest heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace."

Prettydivamakeover said:

"Great Malabite & Malabress. Am sorry for your Loss. May the LORD comfort you and the Family of Late Alex."

Msjesam said:

"I have so much vivid memories admiring you and Alex from way back 2006 in Unical! May the Angels guide him home and comfort all his loved ones."

Aakeye reacted:

"Sis. My heart has been beating since yesterday, the tears hasn’t stopped flowing! I only followed him as a fan but admired him so much!May his soul Rest In Peace."

Ladymarybruno commented:

"Knowing him from a distance in movies, award shows, skits and so on. It's not hard to tell he was a genuine people person. He was truly a light. I don't think I have felt this hurt about a celebrity passing before. Rest Easy King. My heartfelt condolences Sharon."

Official_poshfashion said:

"It is well my friend. Every line just brought back memories."

See the post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Source: Legit.ng