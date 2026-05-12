Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with a total of 372 marks

The young scholar is an indigene of Ekiti State who sat for her examination in Ogun State and chose the University of Lagos for her tertiary education

A Nigerian man on social media advised the top scorer to change her institution of choice from UNILAG to a different school for her talent

An Ekiti-born student, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has trended on social media after emerging as the top scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She recorded an aggregate score of 372 out of 400.

A Nigerian man reacts to the University of choice of top JAMB scorer. PhotoPhoto credit: @Konstant4231, @OwoeyeDaniella/X

Source: Twitter

Daniella, who took the exam in Ogun State, chose to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the feat, giving God the glory for her academic success.

Man reacts to JAMB top candidate's school

Her subject breakdown showed high performance across all areas. She scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology.

While many Nigerians joined her in celebration, a man identified as @Konstant4231 on X suggested she should reconsider her choice of institution. He advised her to pick Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) instead of UNILAG.

@Konstant4231 said:

"Change to OAU , you won’t regret it."

Nigerians react to comment on top scorer

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the top scorer's post below:

@DrSpirit01 said:

"You dey whine. 😭😹."

@atomic_no04 said:

"She wants the best for herself. If na you ,you go settle for less?"

@Black_Kemet_god said:

"No be everything be OAU. UNILAG is a top school too."

The x post is below:

JAMB gives deadline for 2025/2026 University admission

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has approved deadlines for the completion of the 2025/2026 admission exercise for tertiary institutions across the country.

Source: Legit.ng