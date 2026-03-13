Chizitere Ahubelem, a Nigerian engineer, popularly known on Facebook as Chizzy Whizzy, has disclosed that he has been subscribing his DStv decoder yearly for over 15 years

According to the engineer, he does the dual-view premium package, but recently, he noticed something while renewing his subscription

He drew people's attention to what he observed during his subscription renewal, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian engineer, Chizitere Ahubelem, also known on Facebook as Chizzy Whizzy, has gone public with an observation he made while renewing his DStv yearly dual-view premium subscription.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 13, Chizitere, an Imo-based philanthropist and businessman, revealed that he has been doing the DStv Premium plan yearly for over 15 years.

Engineer Chizitere Ahubelem says he pays for his DStv subscription yearly and not monthly. Photo Credit: Chizitere Ahubelem, Instagram/@declutter_abuja

Source: Facebook

DSTV customer shares his observation

However, when Chizitere was renewing his subscription recently, he said he discovered that MultiChoice did not increase its price, which he assumed could be due to a lack of patronage.

Chizitere added that MultiChoice deducts his yearly subscription by a month, which means what he is charged is for 11 months. He stated that he pays N555, 500 yearly. His Facebook post partly read:

"For 15 years plus, I pay DSTV for 1 year premium sub, dual view, this is the 1st time DSTV did not increase the price, seems due to lack of patronage because of yearly price increase.

"The good thing is they deduct 1 month sub making you pay for 11months. 50,500 per month, 555,500 yearly.

"I also sub yearly for other providers who do not give discounts..."

When asked about how his DStv experience has been for the past 15 years, Chizitere told Legit.ng:

"Service clarity is there.

"Just the constant increment that is an issue."

Engineer Chizitere Ahubelem says he has been doing the DStv Premium package for over 15 years. Photo Credit: Chizitere Ahubelem

Source: Facebook

DStv customer's yearly subscription generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the DStv customer's post below:

Lily Ng said:

"Me way Sub gotv last year for straight 1year did they give me anything? Instead they increased the amount and also had the audacity and the infantry to call me and ask why I didn't subscribed again.

"With this yeye power supply."

Williams Joy said:

"So this man get mind like this 🤔🤔 50,500 in a month.

"Abeg kuku hire me to dey act film for you🥱🥱."

Diala Sharon said:

"I currently do not have any business with watching a TV. My phone does it all."

Happiness Fedo Whyte said:

"Ehhhhhh it's well ooooo.

"Money were we dey find for business na someone chicken change."

Francis Mercy said:

"I don pack my gotv abeg. I neva see money chop food na to dey do subscription, when light sef no dey stay. I'm using free to air but their advert dey too long, they also show recent movies."

Sylvia C Nnorom said:

"Chairman, with this amount wey you mention so if I get am I don solve half of the problems wey dey comot sleep for my eyes."

Barry Ikechukwu said:

"If I see this money like this i don pay shop rent e go remain money to buy goods put inside."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how to get a DStv subscription and make payments in Nigeria.

DStv, GOtv subscribers to get new streaming service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MultiChoice had announced a new streaming service for DStv and GOtv subscribers after Showmax shutdown.

The announcement marks a major shift in the company’s streaming strategy as it seeks to compete more effectively in a rapidly evolving global entertainment market dominated by platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada revealed that the company’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, the Canal+ app, will be rolled out across MultiChoice territories, including South Africa and other African markets.

Source: Legit.ng