The man said the new DStv subscription fee was too much.

The man, Ghidheon, noted that his subscription was increased to N25,000 and he was supposed to pay to be able to watch the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament.

Ghidheon, however, said he will not be able to subscribe to his DStv at that price, which is for DStv Compact Plus.

Previously, the DStv compact plus package cost N19,800, but it went up to N25,000 after Multichoince increased its subscription for Gotv and DStv at the beginning of May.

He said:

"Not Dstv casually sending me a message to renew my subscription “with just 25,000” so I can watch Euros. Ain’t subbing, plus who told y’all I’m not watching the Euros?."

Multichoice goes back to old prices for GOtv, DStv?

Meanwhile, there are reports that DStv may have reverted to old prices after a court order.

Multichoice has also vowed to challenge the court order restraining it from increasing subscription charges in Nigeria.

Reaction to DStv subscription

@ErnestRhykensei said:

"You don't mind them. They sent me almost the same message, but my own na compact for 15k+. I decided to stream live, and I will not burn up to 15k for a sub to stream the matches I want to see live. I can pick what I want to watch."

Source: Legit.ng