A DSTV customer shared a story about his friend who returned to the TV service after exploring other options

In the clip, he mentioned that his friend had subscribed to Max Pro, only to discover it couldn't broadcast football matches like DSTV

Ultimately, his friend came back to DSTV to truly get his money's worth and enjoy live football

A DSTV subscriber recounted how his friend switched back to DSTV after trying different TV plans.

In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when it couldn't show football matches like DSTV.

Man returns to DSTV. Photo credit: JJMatebesi

Source: Twitter

Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to fully enjoy live football and get the best value for his subscription, according to JJMatebesi.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I have a friend who's going back to DSTV because of soccer. Max Pro had it and now they're confining it to mobile devices only which is whack, making him to back to DSTV."

See his words on X here

DSTV popularity in Nigeria

DSTV is incredibly popular in Nigeria because it offers a wide range of channels that cater to diverse tastes, from local and international news to movies, sports, and entertainment.

Football is a huge draw, with DSTV providing extensive coverage of the Premier League, La Liga, and other major leagues, which keeps fans glued to their screens.

The platform's high-quality service, reliability, and the ability to watch live events in real-time are major selling points. Additionally, DSTV frequently introduces new features and content, ensuring viewers have access to the latest shows and innovations.

DSTV's customer service is also a plus, with responsive support that helps resolve issues quickly. These factors combined make DSTV a top choice for many Nigerians seeking comprehensive and engaging TV entertainment.

In a recent development, Legit.ng a Nigerian man, Khalil Samuel, who recently switched to Silver Lake Television (SLtv), has said he is enjoying the new decoder.

Man speaks on MultiChoice's decision to lower DSTV

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his approval of MultiChoice’s decision to lower the prices of DSTV and GoTV subscriptions.

Recall that the adjustment came amid reports of customers leaving DSTV and GoTV for competitors following previous price increases.

Weighing into the development, the man suggested that offering more affordable rates would attract a broader customer base, rather than setting high prices that only a few can afford.

Source: Legit.ng