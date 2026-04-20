A young lady who checked her 2026 UTME result after writing the JAMB exam has shared her disappointment

She mentioned that she was posted to a long distance to write her JAMB examination and spoke about her efforts

The video she shared on her TikTok page showed the total score she got in the 2026 UTME examination

A young lady who checked her JAMB score burst into tears after she saw her 2026 UTME result days after writing the examination.

She explained in the caption of the post that she was given a long distance to travel to write her exam, and she did.

Young lady shares heartbreaking reaction after 2026 UTME score emerges. Photo Source: Tiktok/oreoluwa9841

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady checks her 2026 UTME result

She also mentioned that she put in a lot of effort in preparing for the 2026 JAMB examination; however, the score she saw after checking her result disappointed her, and she broke down in tears.

@oreoluwa9841 in the caption of the TikTok post,

“I don cry taya, na JAMB do me this one upon all my efforts and long distance wey dem give me”

The video she attached to her page shows that she had attempted to check her 2026 UTME result on several occasions but couldn’t, but she kept trying.

Lady breaks down in tears after checking 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Tiktok/oreoluwa9841

Source: TikTok

Eventually, @oreoluwa9841 was able to get her result, which she displayed at the end of the video she uploaded online.

The total score she got in her JAMB exam after checking her 2026 UTME result caught the attention of many people online.

Reactions as lady sees her UTME result

non_chalantmimi01 added:

"Me wey score 231 last year OOU no gimme admission for mass communication. I Dey ago phase two now sha."

Bby Lily wrote:

"Abeg na which school i fit enter with 150."

DFW_PRINCESS noted:

"Guys let me advice yall nobody expect this result we are seeing didn’t u guys notice this year jamb was different everybody is scoring 170- 199 at least few scored 200 and above but let’s be honest here our result where been sold so I can only tell u if u passed ur cut off mark just be happy coz mhen it’s not our fault the rich are trying to take advantage."

Niniola added:

"Omo in a system where they put student life at risk all in the name of exam 💔 imagine a student writing for 6:30 and she is to leaver Lagos to Ibadan because of exam after the all stress and sleepless night of studying you get to your exam center to see questions from what’s you don even know making it seem like you didn’t read at all."

Kosec~billionz said:

"ME 180 MY FIRST TIME IM GRATEFUL BUT WASN'T WHAT I WAS EXPECTING CAN I GET ADMITTED THIS YEAR? COURSE:(COMPUTER SCIENCE)."

NIMAHTULLAH noted:

"I got 174 actually and I read at home didn’t go to lecture and it’s my first time writing."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an elder sister celebrated her younger sister’s 2026 UTME result. She said she watched her sister study for many hours and also heard her complain that she was tired while preparing for the JAMB exam.

After the exam, she shared a screenshot of her sister’s UTME result on social media. The result showed a total score of 253.

Proud dad shares son’s 2026 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, celebrated his son after he did very well in the 2026 UTME.

The boy scored 98 in Physics and also performed well in Chemistry. His father shared screenshots of his UTME and WAEC results on social media.

Source: Legit.ng