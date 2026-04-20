A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Ozomalie Chinwendu Precilia, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

She showed what she got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Science Student Who Wants to Study Medicine and Surgery at UNN Posts Result

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @mimi.4376 on TikTok, the young lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 60 in English,79 in Biology, 88 in Physics and 87 in Chemistry, making a total score of 314.

See the screenshot of the result below:

UTME 2026: Science Student Who Wants to Study Medicine and Surgery at UNN Posts Result

Source: TikTok

The young lady captioned the post:

Felt unprepared” “Questions were hard” Still came out with 314 God really showed up for me."

In another post, she stated that she wanted to score 350.

Her words:

"I wanted 350 so badly. I planned everything — long study hours, finishing the syllabus early, being “that” disciplined student. But reality didn’t go like that. There were days I couldn’t read, days I felt tired, distracted, and honestly empty. I compared myself a lot. I felt like I was falling behind.

"I even stopped for a few days and the guilt was loud. But one thing I did, no matter how messy it got, was come back. I kept trying again, even when it didn’t feel perfect. I wrote CBTs that didn’t match my expectations, I doubted myself, and when I finally sat for the exam… it felt hard.

"Walking out and hearing people say “it was easy” almost broke my confidence. But today I saw 314. And I realized something — this journey was never about being perfect, it was about refusing to give up on myself. 350 was the goal, but 314 is proof that even inconsistent days, even doubts, even fear… didn’t stop me from pushing through. This is not just a score, it’s growth, resilience, and choosing to keep going when it wasn’t easy."

In the comments, she confirmed that she wanted to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail 2026 UTME candidate's JAMB score

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng