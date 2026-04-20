A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Abiri Paul Uzuchukwu, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A young man posts his result after writing the 2026 UTME. Photo: @young_pau_l

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @young_pau_l on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 58 in English, 40 in Biology, 59 in Physics and 40 in Chemistry, making a total score of 328.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A science student who sat for the 2026 UTME breaks down in tears after seeing his result. Photo: @young_pau_l

Source: TikTok

In his TikTok post, the young man shared how disappointed he was by his result, stating thathe broke down after seeing it.

His words:

"The moment i saw my score. i broke down. am not even angry. am just disappointed at my self in a way I can't even explain."

See the TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail science student's result

mammie gold said:

"God wat should i now do my prayer is your own weekness,i got 154 , assuming is 199 omo i no get problem."

April 5th said:

"I scored 176 for nursing I don't know where to start from I can't even cry or feel disappointed because I brought it up on myself I didn't read I felt nonchalant about the exam expecting prayer could solve it and now I have to wait for next year, but all thanks to God some got below that score."

T E M I said:

"Hey Stranger, I know this result isn’t what you were hoping for, and it’s okay to feel disappointed. But please don’t let this one moment make you doubt yourself. A number can’t measure your intelligence, your effort, or your potential. You gave it your best, and that alone matters. Sometimes life just doesn’t go the way we planned, but it doesn’t mean the journey ends here. There are still so many paths to your goals, and this is just a small bend, not the end of the road."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng