A Nigerian man went viral on social media after sharing his biological sister’s examination result

According to the young man, his sister prepared for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, to the point that she had sleepless nights

Social media users who came across his tweet did not hesitate to share their various remarks in the comments section

A young Nigerian man proudly uploaded details about how his sister performed in a major entrance examination.

He explained that his sister had spent long hours studying for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and even sacrificed her sleep to prepare.

Nigerian man celebrates sister's UTME 2026 success with online post. Photo credit: @chularh, Liba Taylor/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Man posts JAMB result of his sister

He proudly posted the result to show what she achieved after her effort.

The post went viral on the platform as people reacted to the scores he shared.

Identified on X as chularh, the excited brother announced that the result belonged to his sister and linked her performance to the nights she stayed awake revising.

He stated that the dedication produced a positive outcome and shared a breakdown of the marks she obtained.

He listed English with 70 marks, Mathematics with 90, Physics with 70, and Chemistry with 90.

He added that the total aggregate came to 320 for the 2026 sitting of the JAMB 2026 examination.

"My sister's JAMB result. Sleepless night finally pays off," he captioned the post.

Proud brother shares his sister's UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: My School.

Source: UGC

Reactions as man shares sister's JAMB result

After the information surfaced online, users on the site reacted with diverse comments.

Many offered congratulatory messages and praised the level of discipline that must have gone into the preparation.

Others discussed their own experiences with the examination and reflected on the pressure candidates faced.

Bashberry said:

"Take her shopping abeg."

Doctor Rotex said:

"She is doing well. We need to see it."

Niels said:

"Congrats."

Ono Ru Oiz said:

"I wrote mine on Friday, I checked mine just now and they said it hasn't been released."

Angel_pearl said:

"I just dey pray make my physics and chemistry good like this because I am writing jamb next year."

Chizzy said:

"My own time math and English na Wetin I use boost 98 and 95 respectively physics and chemistry was just average."

Annie said:

"Awwwn you had an excellent results I pray for more success in ur life."

S.P Johnson reacted:

"I scored 170 and my babe score 150 so 170+150=320 so we fit read medicine."

Favourite said:

"Aswr,me i didn't even read oo+ computer failure+bad network+bad calculator and i scored 220."

Barbie Cynthia said:

"Congratulations I claim every positive energy from this video in Jesus name my dream score 350."

See the post below:

Candidate discovers costly mistake on JAMB 2026 slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB candidate cried out bitterly on social media after seeing a costly error on her examination slip.

In a now-viral video, the lady disclosed that she noticed the error after reprinting her slip and has no idea how to correct it.

Source: Legit.ng