A father has reacted to his son’s 2026 UTME result and the high score he got in Physics and Chemistry

After his son did well in the 2026 JAMB examination, he posted the WAEC result of his son, which showed his grades

The screenshot, which contains the total score the young boy got in his 2026 UTME exam, has gone viral online

A Nigerian father has taken to the internet to react after his son scored 98 in Physics in his JAMB exam, and he went ahead to display the 2026 UTME score of his son.

The father took to social media to share this, alongside a screenshot which contains the WAEC result his son wrote, showing that he scored very high in several subjects.

Proud dad shares son’s WAEC result after strong UTME performance. Photo Source: Facebook/Ogoh Adakole Augustine

Source: Facebook

Father shares son's 2026 UTME result

Seeing that his son once again did well in his 2026 UTME exam, just as he performed in WAEC, he took to social media to share his feelings.

The man, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, wrote on Facebook:

"I’m so incredibly proud of you. Watching you put in the hours, stay up late, push through tough topics, and never give up has been inspiring. Today, your result speaks for itself: the best among the best."

Father celebrates son’s academic success in 2026 JAMB exam. Photo Source: Facebook/Ogoh Adakole Augustine

Source: Facebook

"You’ve proven that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. May this achievement open new doors for you and remind you that no goal is too big when you’re committed."

"Congratulations, champion! Celebrate this win -you earned every bit of it. Nothing is beyond you, and may God perfect the remaining."

"Congratulations, Adakole."

The screenshots that the father posted online, containing the 2026 UTME result of his son and his WAEC result, made many people react in the comments section.

Reactions as father shares son's UTME result

Agbo Ene added:

"Make person get 98,90 for chemistry and physics…and A1…the guy is good…congratulations dearie …nmbok read something better than medicine."

Patience Omale Okoh shared:

"Congratulations son. Super proud of you dear. May this open greater doors for you amen."

Maria Odeh stressed:

"This is awesome! Congratulations dear! Greater heights!"

Nene Ugo Roberts said:

"Congratulations dearest kole, you made us proud.You are a blessing to this generation."

Susan Ogah Stressed:

"Congratulations dear, the sky is your starting point more wins."

Amifofum Hardly Chase noted:

"Congratulations son. More grace on you ijn amen."

Judith Ene Ujah Obochi noted:

"Congratulations 🎉 May God perfect all he started with you and no evil shall befall you in Jesus name."

Ukpoju Abraham wrote:

"Wooow!!!!!! Congratulations kid brooo.. Greater height."

Tina Ukpoju said:

"Wow, big congratulations son. Wishing you all the best of luck."

Valentina Desmond noted:

"Am super super proud of you dear Godwin,greater height dear."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam for the first time shared his 2026 UTME result online.

He posted a screenshot showing his scores in each subject and said he had no problems from registration to exam day. The candidate also thanked God after seeing his result.

Man writes JAMB 13 years after school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his 2026 UTME result 13 years after leaving secondary school.

He said he did not read for the exam, but scored 204 and wants to study Law. His post came after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released the results.

Source: Legit.ng