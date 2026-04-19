A law aspirant who wrote the 2026 UTME has expressed disappointment in herself for scoring below the cutoff mark for her course of choice

The young lady who shed tears over her UTME performance wondered what had become of her preparations and studying

Undeterred by her UTME score, the student has set her sights on doing well in her WAEC and NECO examinations and vowed to study law in 2026

A young lady who wants to study law at the university has expressed sadness over her 2026 UTME result.

The law aspirant revealed that she was one of the candidates who wrote the UTME examination on April 16.

A law aspirant is disappointed after scoring 267 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @pineapple6183, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

UTME score of law aspirant

According to the young lady, she scored 267 in the UTME, which fell below her law cutoff mark of 297. She admitted that she is disappointed in herself for scoring below the cutoff mark.

However, she has vowed to study harder for her West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) as she is determined to still study law this year, despite her UTME result.

Sharing a TikTok video in which she shed tears, the lady, @pineapple6183, wrote:

"For context, the result of the concluded jamb result for those that wrote on the 16th came out a day before. I got 267 when the cut off mark for law was 297. The second clip was me being disappointed in my self, cause all the reading was for what then. Anyways, I'm ready to go harder for my WAEC and NECO. And I WILL enter law this year, mark my words."

A law aspirant expresses disappointment in herself for scoring 267 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @pineapple6183

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Law aspirant's UTME score sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the law aspirant's UTME result below:

💕HONEY💕 said:

"JAMB is the not the final stage girl. Remember UNILAG uses aggregate and not only jamb score So if your waec and post utme is good you'll definitely meet the aggregate for your course."

Gift Ogidi said:

"Let me advice you, don’t make the mistake I made. Change course immediately!!!"

Kim Nana..🎀🎀 said:

"Don't be o 😂 una sef. This was me last year my love I wanted 290 and I got 266 😂,I thought it was over but in the end my school FUTA does not only value jamb so what I mean is jamb is useless if you don't make your WAEC and neco at the end I used my WAEC to boost my jamb and I got a high aggregate don't be disappointed o 🥲 actually, don't be."

Tobiloba 😻🤍 said:

"I lost my spark too, I got 278 which is not good enough for medicine...I asked myself after all this reading since last year...but today I'm picking myself up so that I can smash all As in WAEC, which is possible. So yes, we are in the same vein but believe me, ppl that end up like this only fuels their determination to succeed in subsequent exams and they get scores higher than anyone who got higher in jamb...and remember, JAMB is not a true test of knowledge, believe me!"

kingsley– said:

"I got 285 last year, I didn't get admission, I rewrote this year, my results would be out today."

PACKAGER! said:

"Never cry my love, more shege dey front, but God will see you through and you will always come out victorious."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her 15-year-old sister's 2026 UTME result, which was her first JAMB exam.

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had released the 2026 UTME results.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence.

Source: Legit.ng