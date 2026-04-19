A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, stating that he wants to study at the University of Lagos

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Sanni Michael Oluwapelumi, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A man who wants to study medicine posts his 2026 UTME result. Photo: @mikkyx

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @mikkyx__ on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 34 in English, 37 in Physics, 41 in Biology and 32 in Chemistry, making a total score of 141.

See the screenshot of the result below:

The 2026 UTME result of a man who wants to study medicine in UNILAG goes viral. Photo: @mikkyx

Source: TikTok

The UTME candidate stated that he wanted to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He then asked if his result would still enable him to study his dream course at the university.

His post was captioned:

"Jamb result is out o. Will UNILAG still accept me to study MEdicine and Surgery."

See his TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: UNILAG aspirant shows JAMB result

gabby said:

"This result is for medicine you'll still write another one for surgery."

MIYISE said:

"I checked mine 210 will unilag accept me for political science."

kokokd said:

"Yoo chill , they’ll end up doing what they did last year. They rescheduled for some people cause they mistakenly gave some people wrong scores."

Vicky gold said:

"i got 210, but I don't know the science course I can study with that."

Shawty said:

"y'all laughing at someone knowing it not by intelligent, brilliant buh the grace of God,not like his not prepared it just what God has prepared for him brr leave the hate comment,just keep praying. Because u fail today doesn't mean you won't pass tmr(who rain beat today thunder fit fire am tmr ) just know he has a better plan for u okay. His still at work."

Michael said:

"yes u can go for um(university of moniepoint)and study POS."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng