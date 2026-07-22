FG Opens Portal for Small Business Support After N1m CREDITCORP Laptop Scheme
- SMEDAN launches Cluster Development Support Programme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises across Nigeria
- Successful applicants will gain access to vital business support services and funding opportunities
- MSMEs encouraged to apply for improved productivity and market expansion through SMEDAN's initiative
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
The Federal Government, through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has opened applications for the Cluster Development Support (CDS) Programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating within business clusters across Nigeria.
The announcement comes shortly after the launch of the Federal Government’s CREDITCORP, which introduced a support scheme enabling Nigerians to access up to N1 million to acquire laptops, phones, and other digital devices.
SMEDAN said the CDS Programme is designed to improve the productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability of businesses by providing access to shared infrastructure, business development services, financing opportunities, technology, and market support.
Who can apply?
Applications are open to:
- Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)
- Businesses operating within clusters, associations, or cooperatives
- Entrepreneurs seeking structured business support to expand production
- Both formal and informal businesses across Nigeria
Examples of eligible clusters include tailoring and fashion hubs, agro-processing clusters, leatherworks, metal fabrication, and other industry-based business groups.
What successful applicants will receive
SMEDAN said successful applicants will benefit from a wide range of support services, including:
- Business advisory services and mentorship
- Capacity-building and entrepreneurship training
- Access to funding and financing opportunities
- Shared production facilities and modern equipment
- Technology support to improve productivity
- Branding, packaging, and marketing assistance
- Product quality improvement support
- Help in obtaining regulatory certifications
- Improved access to local and international markets
- Networking opportunities with industry stakeholders
Why MSMEs should apply
The agency noted that the programme offers small businesses an opportunity to strengthen operations, scale production through shared infrastructure, access government-backed business support, and expand into new markets.
How to apply as FG launches CREDITCORP scheme for Nigerians to buy laptops, internet devices, others
It also provides entrepreneurs with a pathway to build valuable partnerships within their industries and increase their chances of accessing financing and grants.
How to apply
Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications through the official SMEDAN portal at smedan.gov.ng/our-programs/cluster-development-support-for-msmes.
SMEDAN encouraged MSMEs across the country to apply and take advantage of the programme to boost productivity, improve product quality, and grow their businesses sustainably.
How to apply for FG's free CAC registration
Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has officially opened applications for the free registration of 250,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), giving thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to formalise their businesses at no cost.
The initiative, being implemented through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), is aimed at eliminating one of the biggest financial hurdles faced by small business owners, the cost of business registration.
Approved by President Bola Tinubu, the programme will see the Federal Government pay the statutory CAC Business Name registration fees for successful applicants, allowing eligible nano, micro and small businesses to become legally recognised without spending a kobo, according to a report by Punch.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng