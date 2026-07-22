SMEDAN launches Cluster Development Support Programme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises across Nigeria

Successful applicants will gain access to vital business support services and funding opportunities

MSMEs encouraged to apply for improved productivity and market expansion through SMEDAN's initiative

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government, through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has opened applications for the Cluster Development Support (CDS) Programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating within business clusters across Nigeria.

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of the Federal Government’s CREDITCORP, which introduced a support scheme enabling Nigerians to access up to N1 million to acquire laptops, phones, and other digital devices.

FG announces a business support scheme for small businesses. Credit: SMEDAN

Source: UGC

SMEDAN said the CDS Programme is designed to improve the productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability of businesses by providing access to shared infrastructure, business development services, financing opportunities, technology, and market support.

Who can apply?

Applications are open to:

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Businesses operating within clusters, associations, or cooperatives

Entrepreneurs seeking structured business support to expand production

Both formal and informal businesses across Nigeria

Examples of eligible clusters include tailoring and fashion hubs, agro-processing clusters, leatherworks, metal fabrication, and other industry-based business groups.

What successful applicants will receive

SMEDAN said successful applicants will benefit from a wide range of support services, including:

Business advisory services and mentorship

Capacity-building and entrepreneurship training

Access to funding and financing opportunities

Shared production facilities and modern equipment

Technology support to improve productivity

Branding, packaging, and marketing assistance

Product quality improvement support

Help in obtaining regulatory certifications

Improved access to local and international markets

Networking opportunities with industry stakeholders

Why MSMEs should apply

The agency noted that the programme offers small businesses an opportunity to strengthen operations, scale production through shared infrastructure, access government-backed business support, and expand into new markets.

It also provides entrepreneurs with a pathway to build valuable partnerships within their industries and increase their chances of accessing financing and grants.

How to apply

Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications through the official SMEDAN portal at smedan.gov.ng/our-programs/cluster-development-support-for-msmes.

Nigerian business owners get a boost as FG opens SMEDAN portal for SME support.

Source: Getty Images

SMEDAN encouraged MSMEs across the country to apply and take advantage of the programme to boost productivity, improve product quality, and grow their businesses sustainably.

How to apply for FG's free CAC registration

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has officially opened applications for the free registration of 250,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), giving thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to formalise their businesses at no cost.

The initiative, being implemented through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), is aimed at eliminating one of the biggest financial hurdles faced by small business owners, the cost of business registration.

Approved by President Bola Tinubu, the programme will see the Federal Government pay the statutory CAC Business Name registration fees for successful applicants, allowing eligible nano, micro and small businesses to become legally recognised without spending a kobo, according to a report by Punch.

Source: Legit.ng