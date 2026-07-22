The US Coast Guard has published its official eligibility requirements covering officer programmes, fitness benchmarks, and tattoo rules for new recruits

The fitness standards require all new members to complete push-ups, a timed forearm plank, a 1.5-mile run, and swim training at boot camp

The Coast Guard listed over 15 officer commission pathways, including options for lawyers, physicians, cyber officers, and merchant marine graduates

The United States Coast Guard has released its official eligibility requirements for people looking to join the service, covering everything from physical fitness benchmarks and tattoo policies to a wide range of officer commission pathways available to candidates, and this applies in 2026.

The US Coast Guard was founded on August 4, 1790, when President George Washington signed the Tariff Act, which authorised the construction of a fleet of ten vessels known as the "Revenue Cutters" to enforce customs laws and prevent smuggling.

US Coast Guard has listed its fitness standards and officer programmes for new recruits. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: James L Amos, Sundry Photography, Chris World

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The requirements apply to both enlisted and officer applicants and are published on the Coast Guard's official recruitment portal.

Fitness requirements for all new members

Every new Coast Guard member, whether enlisted or commissioned as an officer, must meet the following physical fitness standards:

Complete a set number of push-ups within one minute (males: 29 repetitions; females: 15 repetitions).

Hold a timed forearm plank (males: 1 minute 18 seconds; females: 1 minute 9 seconds).

Complete a 1.5-mile run within a set time (males: 12 minutes 29 seconds; females: 15 minutes 5 seconds).

Both boot camp and Officer Candidate School (OCS) also include swim training.

The Coast Guard advised candidates who are not comfortable in water to work on their swimming abilities before reporting for training.

Officer programmes and other eligibility details

The Coast Guard listed more than 15 distinct officer commission pathways, catering to professionals across several fields. These include:

Officer Candidate School (OCS).

College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) Scholarship Programme.

Direct Commission Aviator (DCA).

Direct Commission Cyber Officer (DCCO).

Direct Commission Engineer (DCE).

Direct Commission Environmental Manager (DCEM).

Direct Commission Health Service Officer (DCHSO).

Direct Commission Intelligence Officer (DCIO).

Direct Commission Lawyer (DCL) and its Reserve equivalent.

Direct Commission Physician Assistant (DCPA) and its Reserve equivalent.

Direct Commission Selected School (DCSS).

Licensed Officer of the Merchant Marine (LOMM).

Maritime Academy Graduate (MARGRAD).

Prior Trained Military Officer (PTMO).

Select Reserve Direct Commission (SRDC).

Each programme carries its own specific eligibility criteria, which candidates can review individually on the recruitment portal.

On tattoos, the Coast Guard said there is no limit on how many a candidate may have, though certain body locations are restricted and decency standards apply.

For candidates who do not meet every standard, the Coast Guard Recruiting Command said it can authorise case-by-case waivers for otherwise strong applicants, with individual recruiters responsible for determining whether a waiver is appropriate.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Navy, in conjunction with the US Coast Guard, had seized a Nigerian-owned crude carrier.

When Trump sacked US Coast Guard boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US President Donald Trump had sacked the Commandant of the US Coast Guard.

A senior DHS official confirmed that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman had terminated the services of 51-year-old Linda Lee Fagan.

Huffman thanked Fagan for her service to her country but did not give further details, although a later statement painted a far bleaker picture of her time in charge.

Source: Legit.ng