Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke took to Instagram to share her firm stance on repeating outfits, calling on celebrities to embrace the habit

The businesswoman revealed her own team questioned her decision to re-wear clothes, but she refused to back down

Sharon urged fans and public figures not to bow to social pressure over fashion choices, coining the term 'rerock'

Davido's sister and businesswoman, Sharon Adeleke, has a message for anyone trying to shame celebrities out of wearing the same outfit twice, and she is not holding back.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Sharon took to her Instagram page to share a vlog in which she passionately championed what she calls "rerocking"; her term for confidently repeating an outfit regardless of who has seen it before.

Davido's sister Sharon Adeleke shares her views on repeating outfits and resisting societal pressure. Photo: lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman opened up about a real situation she faced ahead of a Sunday event, admitting she had not commissioned anything new to wear. Rather than panic, she turned to her existing wardrobe.

When her team raised concerns that people would recognise the outfit, her response was clear: they would simply see it again, and that was perfectly fine by her.

"I just want to promote rerocking," she said in the clip. "My team will like, 'Oh, but people have seen it.' And they will see it again. They will see it again. Don't let anybody tell you that you can't rerock. Me, I will rerock as many times as I need to rerock. I'm not going to let anybody put any kind of unnecessary stupid pressure on me about anything."

Sharon Adeleke went further, delivering what has since become the rallying cry of the post:

"Don't be afraid to rerock. Rerock as many times as the outfit is suiting you. Don't let anybody tell you you can't rerock. Rerock and rerock and rerock again."

Her caption on her Instagram page drove the point home:

"Do you repeat your outfits? Don't let anybody pressure you ooo…"

Watch Sharon Adeleke speak on repeating outfits below:

Fans react to Sharon Adeleke's fashion message

The video quickly sparked conversation online, with followers sharing their own thoughts on outfit repetition and social pressure.

@things_dey_occur quipped:

"Billionaire's daughter says 'To hell with social pressure', but you wey dey struggle back to back wan kpai yourself with pressure"

@april_laugh co-signed enthusiastically:

"Yes! Team wear my moneys worth 😅"

@iamkwinkimberly wrote:

"Re Rock as many times as you need to or want to 👏👏👏 The wig is giving 🔥🔥😍😍😍"

@therealfemi declared:

"Im a re-rockstar unapologetically"

@iyanshawty added:

"Exactly! I bought it because I like it, so I will wear it whenever I feel like and as many times as I want, period!"

@style_essence_by_j praised her approach:

"Can you hear ehhh.. love your originality so much 🤌🧡💙"

@abimbolaadeoye_ had a lighter observation:

"Not me thinking that wig was her natural hair 😍😍😍😍"

Sharon Adeleke explains why she has no problem wearing the same outfits more than once. Photo: lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke reveals Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng