Bola, a Nigerian woman who relocated to Canada alone, leaving her husband and children behind, opened up about her biggest regret regarding the move

She recently returned from a visit to Nigeria and admitted that despite being broke for two weeks after the trip, she felt no financial pressure

Bola then shared what she regretted regarding her move to Canada, as she advised Nigerians who were planning to reloacte

Bola, a Nigerian woman in Canada, has gone viral after recording a candid midnight confession about the one thing she wishes she had done differently before relocating to Canada.

In a selfie-style video filmed in July 2026, Bola recorded herself just before 1 AM, unable to sleep and with her mind fixed on a single thought.

Woman in Canada Who Left Husband and Kids in Nigeria Shares Regret, Advises Those Planning to Japa

Source: TikTok

She had recently returned to Canada after visiting her husband and children back home in Nigeria, and the contrast between life in both countries had been weighing on her.

Broke but Unbothered in Canada

Bola acknowledged that she had spent heavily on the trip to Nigeria and that her account balance had taken a significant hit. But what struck her was her own reaction to the situation.

She said:

"For about two weeks I've been so broke and yet I do not feel it."

The woman added that the absence of pressure was something she could not ignore.

She drew a clear line between the stresses that come with everyday life in Canada and those she experienced in Nigeria, noting that some pressures simply should not exist.

Her words:

"There are certain things that you should not even be thinking about. They should just be readily available to you."

Nigerian Woman's Biggest Regret About Coming to Canada

Despite speaking warmly about life in Canada, Bola made clear that her regret had nothing to do with the decision to relocate itself.

Her regret, she said, was the timing. She wished she had made the move in her twenties or thirties rather than waiting as long as she did.

Addressing Nigerians still weighing up whether to leave, she was direct:

"If you have the opportunity, my darling, please stand up and move."

Watch Bola's TikTok video here:

Nigerians react to Bola's Video

The video drew a wide range of responses, with some agreeing wholeheartedly and others pushing back.

@funnymanentertainment said:

"madam there are more preasure in canada than Nigeria"

@Queen Irabor said:

"How can someone say that there's more pressure in Canada than Nigeria? That's a big lie. If it's only the security in Canada, it's something to be considered. I'm happy to be in Canada at this time of my life."

@Mary amarao said:

"I just turn 50 this Yr still looking forward to leaving bco i'm so tired of Nigeria every day we live with fear of insecurity"

@Renos TV said:

"Your family is not here reason u are not feeling d pressure, as it u can eat 200$ monthly but let your children come I want u to come and do this video."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng