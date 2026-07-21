MRS and NNPCL retail outlets in Abuja closed on Monday as fuel supply dried up for the second time in under a week

Ranoil, Empire and other marketers raised pump prices by N55 to N60, pushing petrol to between N1,275 and N1,280 per litre

PETROAN and IPMAN called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene and reactivate the Naira-for-Crude deal with Dangote Refinery

Several filling stations in Abuja raised petrol pump prices for the second time in less than a week on Monday, July 20, 2026, while retail outlets belonging to MRS and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) shut down after running out of supply.

Marketers including Ranoil and Empire increased their pump prices by between N55 and N60 per litre, bringing the cost of petrol to between N1,275 and N1,280 per litre by the close of business on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Nigerian filling stations raise petrol prices again as depots raise rates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Combined with earlier increases, major filling stations have now adjusted prices upward by at least N100 per litre within a single week.

Two managers at MRS stations in Abuja, speaking anonymously, said they had been without petrol since Thursday, July 16, 2926, of the previous week. Attendants at NNPCL outlets also confirmed their stations ran dry on Monday afternoon.

Depot owners have similarly raised ex-depot prices to between N1,249 and N1,270 per litre.

Dangote Refinery at the centre of the crisis

The latest price surge follows Dangote Refinery's decision to resume fuel sales in dollars.

The 700,000-barrel-per-day plant set its petrol gantry price at $0.779 per litre, diesel at $1.087 per litre, and aviation fuel at $0.942 per litre.

Some petroleum marketers have also claimed the refinery suspended product loading, though the plant said its gantry prices remain unchanged.

Industry sources linked the dollar-pricing move to a breakdown in the Naira-for-Crude arrangement, under which the refinery was to receive 13 million barrels of crude monthly from NNPCL.

According to a report by Punch, anonymous Dangote Refinery officials said the plant has only been receiving four million barrels per month.

NNPCL spokesperson Andy Odey rejected that claim, saying the corporation had "allocated 100 per cent of all available naira crude cargoes to DPRP in 2026, there has been no withholding on our part."

Global oil prices are adding further pressure. West Texas Intermediate crude traded above $82 per barrel on Monday night, while Brent crude rose above $87 per barrel.

Industry groups demand federal government action

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, said the government must act without delay.

"The Federal Government's intervention is key. The Federal Government should step in over Dangote Refinery's resumption of refined products sales in dollars. Most of our members are unable to load products in dollars. We don't want the downstream sector to be dollarised," he said.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) spokesperson, Chinedu Ukadike, urged the government to reopen negotiations with Dangote Refinery.

"We support the reactivation of the Naira-for-Crude deal with Dangote Refinery. Some of our members' stations are closed because we could not obtain products in naira.

The Federal Government should resume talks with Dangote Refinery before the situation gets out of hand," he said.

President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as Minister of Petroleum Resources, has not commented publicly on the crisis.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations nationwide. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The last government meeting with downstream sector stakeholders was held in the first week of July and focused on cost-reflective petrol pricing.

Why Dangote can sell fuel in dollars

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's midstream and downstream petroleum regulator has come out in defence of Dangote Petroleum Refinery's move to price refined petroleum products in U.S. dollars, stating that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) explicitly permits operators to recover costs incurred in foreign currency.

Punch reports that Senior officials at the regulatory body, who spoke anonymously because they lacked authorisation to comment publicly, said the legal framework grants operators the right to recoup eligible operating expenses and earn reasonable returns on their capital.

The clarification came after Dangote Refinery directed marketers to pay for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel in dollars for all gantry and coastal transactions, ending the previous naira-based pricing structure for those sales channels.

Source: Legit.ng