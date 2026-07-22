Belarus has published an updated list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa, covering dozens of nations across multiple continents

The visa-free access comes with varying conditions, including different maximum stay periods depending on the traveller's nationality and entry point

Belarus also allows citizens of 76 countries to enter visa-free through its airports, with a separate arrangement for 35 European nations via road and rail

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Belarus has released the full list of countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa, with rules varying based on nationality, entry point, and the length of stay permitted.

The list covers foreign nationals travelling on ordinary passports and includes countries from across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

Discover which nations can enter Belarus without a visa. Photo credit: @KremlinRussia_E

Source: Twitter

The list is published on the website of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Countries covered by Belarus' visa-free policy

Among the countries granted visa-free access are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Venezuela, each allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Israel allows up to 90 days within any 180 days, while the United Arab Emirates grants up to 90 days from the date of first entry.

Countries permitted to stay up to 30 days include Albania, Cuba, Laos, Montenegro, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Serbia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Albania also allows up to 90 days within a calendar year.

China permits 30-day stays, capped at 90 days within one calendar year, with Hong Kong and Macao each granting up to 30 days per visit, subject to the 90-day annual cap for Macao.

Other nations on the list with no specific day limit stated include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Mongolia enjoys up to 90 days of visa-free access.

Macedonia is included under a conditional arrangement, where travellers must present an invitation or a referral from a healthcare institution, a travel agency invitation letter, or documentation related to visiting burial sites.

Airport, border entry rules to Belarus

Belarus also operates two separate frameworks that extend visa-free access beyond the country-specific list.

Citizens of 76 countries may enter Belarus without a visa for up to 30 days when arriving through one of six designated airports: Minsk National Airport, Airport Brest, Airport Gomel, Airport Grodno, Airport Mogilev, or Airport Vitebsk. This provision does not apply to flights arriving from Russia.

A separate rule allows citizens of 35 European countries to enter Belarus visa-free for up to 30 days via all road and rail international border crossings.

Citizens of Poland and Lithuania, as well as Latvia and registered non-citizens of Latvia, are granted up to 90 days under this arrangement.

Travellers visiting the Brest tourist and recreation zone or the Avgustow Canal park territory are permitted stays of up to 15 days under a dedicated short-stay rule.

Passport requirements

Regardless of nationality or entry route, all travellers must ensure their passport remains valid for at least six months beyond their planned departure date from Belarus.

The passport must also contain a minimum of two blank pages set aside for visa stamps or similar markings.

Countries that can enter Romania without visa

Recall that Romania grants visa-free entry to nationals of over 60 countries under Regulation EU 1806/2018, covering multiple regions across the globe.

Holders of valid Schengen visas and residence permits can also enter Romania for short stays of up to 90 days without a separate visa.

Canadians, Japanese, and American passport holders face specific conditions on length of stay before they must apply for an extension.

Countries that can enter Estonia without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that citizens of EU, EEA, and Schengen member states do not need a visa to enter Estonia under current travel rules.

Estonia's visa-free entry policy also covers third-country nationals holding a valid Schengen residence permit.

Family members of EU/EEA/EFTA nationals may qualify for visa-free entry if they carry the correct residence card.

Source: Legit.ng