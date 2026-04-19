A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Adebomi Boluwatife Yetunde, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Science Student Who Wrote JAMB for First Time Posts Results, Says She Expected More

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @priscillia10 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 52 in English, 74 in Biology, 71 in Physics and 80 in Chemistry, making a total score of 277.

See screenshot of her result below:

UTME 2026: Science Studenat Who Wrote JAMB for First Time Posts Results, Says She Expected More

Source: TikTok

In the caption of her post, Boluwatife shared that she didn't want to post her result because it was lesser than what she wanted.

She said:

"I really don't want to post this...but looking how God has been really good to me it deserve to be posted..my first ever jamb and I made it..I'm so proud of myself even though I wanted more than this,but I thank God..

"Leaving home that morning I was like God I want to come out in flying colours and he really helped me I'm so so gratefu. Thank you lord."

See her post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail science student's result

Lizzie_blooms said:

Awwn congratulations. I'm so happy for you stranger, waiting for mine too

Julie said:

congratulations dear I wish the same

SICMC_2k26 said:

madd you bear both of my names congratulations

Mmesoma said:

congratulations I tap from ur grace

OYINDAMOLA said:

Congratulations gurl

Ewa said:

"Congrats stranger i tap from urs."

Tabitha said:

"congratulations dear."

Source: Legit.ng