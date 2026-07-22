A Lagos private school has suspended classes after a prominent NURTW official was fatally shot before his burial

Police have launched a manhunt after unidentified gunmen attacked the union leader and seriously injured three others

The transport union mourned its late organising secretary as investigations into the deadly shooting continue

A private school in Fadeyi, Lagos, suspended classes for one day to honour Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, the late Organising Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The decision came on Tuesday, July 21, the day Ajiboye was buried after he died from gunshot injuries suffered in an attack on Sunday evening.

Lagos school suspends classes to honour slain NURTW leader Toba Ijaya. Photo: BachelorIdan

Source: Instagram

A banner placed at the entrance of Great Josade School, located near his residence, announced the temporary closure, according to The Punch.

It read: "Please no school tomorrow in order to honour our amiable brother and father."

How Ajiboye was killed

Ajiboye was attacked by unidentified gunmen while driving away from Fadeyi after visiting childhood friends in the area, according to sources. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A member of the transport union said three other people travelling with him also suffered gunshot wounds and remain in hospital in critical condition.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the killing and said officers had launched a manhunt for those behind the attack.

Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi said: "Investigation has commenced, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the killers."

Authorities have yet to establish the motive for the shooting.

Emotional tribute as Lagos school closes after Toba Ijaya's burial. Photo: BachelorIdan

Source: Instagram

Union mourns late official

Lagos NURTW chairman Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, paid tribute to Ajiboye, calling him "a trusted friend" and "a true pillar of TeamSego and SegoNation."

Videos shared online showed mourners gathering at his burial, while photographs taken after the attack showed his vehicle riddled with bullet holes. The incident has continued to attract attention as police work to identify and arrest the gunmen.

Police meet transport unions after Ajiboye's killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State Commissioner of Police Fatai Tijani met with leaders of the NURTW and RTEAN following the killing of NURTW organising secretary Toba Ajiboye.

The police commissioner urged transport union members to avoid reprisals, assuring them that those responsible for Ajiboye's death would be arrested and that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

Source: Legit.ng