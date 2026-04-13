Four Nigerians who have experienced difficulty in installing solar panels on the roof of their apartment have spoken out

The individuals spoke about the solar panel, the issue of electricity in the country, and the problem with their landlords

Legit.ng compiled a list of 4 Nigerians whose landlords have prevented them from installing solar panels on rooftops

Due to a lack of stable electricity, many Nigerians have reduced their reliance on the national grid and have now purchased solar systems, hoping that it would help in generating and providing constant electricity, which PHCN couldn't.

While many have been very successful at this after purchasing solar inverters and panels, which cost a high amount of money, a few individuals still face problems or difficulties in the installation of the solar system.

4 tenants reveal struggles after landlords ban solar panel setup.Photo Source: Tiktok/michbamsolar, Twitter/DreyxStudios

Source: TikTok

Landlords reject solar panel installation on rooftops

Several individuals have, in recent times, taken to social media to share their concerns about the inability to use or install solar systems in their homes due to the decision of the homeowner or landlord.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some individuals whose landlords stopped them from installing solar panels on their roofs.

1. Landlord stops tenant from installing solar panels

A Nigerian man took to social media to share his experience with the landlord of his client.

The individual mentioned in the video that there were several panels that needed to be installed on the rooftop; however, the landlord refused to allow this on top of his house.

As a result of the landlord’s decision, @michbamsolar explained in the video that they eventually had to find a spot to install the solar panels.

The spot, however, might not be able to contain all the solar panels he wanted to install, according to the statement of the man in the video.

He said:

"So our client's landlord has refused us to put our panels on the roof, so this is the only option that we have. This is the only option that we have, and the number of panels that we have is bigger than this space, so we have to start thinking. This is the little space that we have for 10 pieces of 650 watts panels."

He also pleaded with landlords to consider the interests of their tenants by creating space for them to place solar panels as a result of the electricity situation in Nigeria.

He continued:

"There's no light in Nigeria, and our customers need to survive. Even the house is small, so where we're going to put our batteries and our inverter is in the kitchen."

Watch the video below:

Landlords reject solar panel installation, 4 Nigerians speak out. Photo Source: Twitter/DreyxStudios

Source: Twitter

2. Man complains as landlord rejects solar panels

Just like the situation faced by @michbamsolar in a client's house during the process of installing solar panels on a rooftop, another Nigerian took to social media to share his frustration.

@DreyxStudios explained in a post what the manager of the house he lives in told him when he tried to install solar panels on the roof of his room.

He explained that he had recently gained admission into a higher institution and, due to the electricity situation, decided to purchase a solar system. He also mentioned the price he paid for everything.

Despite his determination to put an end to the blackout in his room, he explained that in the process of installation, the house manager suddenly showed up and rejected the plan to install solar panels on the rooftop.

@DreyxStudios mentioned that the house manager told him that the landlord said he didn't want solar panels on the roof of his house.

He wrote:

"So I recently got admission and if you know anything about living in Ibadan, you already know where this is going. The light situation here is a different kind of suffering compared to Lagos. I am not exaggerating."

"So I made a decision. I was going to get a solar system that could power my PC and a few other things in my room."

"I paid approximately ₦450,000. Panel, installation, everything inclusive."

"On the day of installation, the first problem that came up was finding the right spot to place the panel. It needed direct sunlight to work efficiently, and that is just basic solar logic."

"We found a good spot, which was a rooftop closer to my room."

"Everything was looking promising, and then the house manager showed up and shut the whole thing down. He said the landlord didn't want any panel on the roof."

"We begged, we explained. We tried every angle we could think of. The manager still stood his ground."

"So we had to improvise. We ended up placing the panel behind the window, a spot where sunlight only reaches around 1 pm or 2 pm on a good day."

As a result of what the landlord said, the tenant tried to find an alternative place to install the panels, and even though he eventually did that, the solar system couldn't supply enough electricity to meet his expectations due to the location it was installed.

He continued:

"Yes. A solar panel that sees the sun for maybe two hours. We knew it was not ideal, but what choice did we have at that point?"

"To make things worse, we had a class that same day, so we rushed off to school and comforted ourselves with the thought that at least it would be set up by the time we got back."

"We got home feeling hopeful. Come and see what these guys installed. The only thing that solar system could power was a DC bulb they brought themselves."

"One single bulb. That was it. ₦450,000 and the only light in my room was a bulb."

Read the post below:

3. Man installs solar panels elsewhere

@timtechlightup had earlier, in January 2026, posted a video online describing the situation in a compound after a landlord stopped him from installing solar panels on the rooftop.

In order to ensure that he enjoys an uninterrupted power supply despite the decision of his landlord, he decided to construct what looks like a roof for a car park in the compound to install the solar panels.

The young man posted a TikTok video that showed the inside of his room being lit up after he installed the solar panels in a separate place, different from the roof.

He said in the caption of the TikTok video: "Landlord: Panel not allowed on the roof."

He added in the description:

"Panel not allowed on the roof, we constructed a wooden car park for it."

Read the post below:

4 Nigerians talk about landlords stopping solar panel installation. Photo Source: Tiktok/timtechlightup

Source: TikTok

4. Man constructs stand for solar panels

On 4 March 2026, a man shared a video that showed the moment a stand was being constructed for the installation of solar panels after the landlord or owner of the house instructed that panels should not be installed on the rooftop.

@timtechlightup could be heard in the video explaining that the landlord asked that panels shouldn't be placed on the roof, and as a result, a stand was constructed and the panels were placed on it so they could generate electricity for the house.

The TikTok video he shared on his page showed the moment the stand was being constructed.

He could be heard in the clip saying:

"As landlord no allow me put the panel for roof, we don dey construct this wooden stand."

He showed off the solar system in the house in the viral clip.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man buys solar inverter, posts receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared receipts of the solar inverter, lithium batteries, and panels he bought for his home, revealing the total amount he spent.

He also sent a message to PHCN, saying goodbye to NEPA light as he prepared to enjoy steady electricity, a move that got many people talking online.

Source: Legit.ng