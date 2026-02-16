A solar installer made a video to show the moment a landlord stopped his tenant from installing big bifacial solar panels on his roof

The installer said that landlords need to consider that their tenants would want a clean energy alternative to cater to their power needs

Many Nigerians supported the landlord's decision as they said that mounting panels on the roof could cause serious wear and tear

A Nigerian solar installer has made a video showing the drama that ensued when he wanted to install a system for his client.

According to him, the client's landlord stopped them from installing 10 pieces of 650w solar panels on his roof, leaving them to the small space on the security house.

Installing solar panels on roof

In a video that went viral, the solar installer showed the pieces of Jinko bifacial solar panels they wanted to mount on the roof.

The installer advised landlords to always put their prospective tenants into consideration when building houses to allow easy solar installations.

Solar inverter and battery

He (@michbamsolar) added that the man's apartment was so small, they had to install his battery and inverter in the kitchen.

Nigerians gave mixed reactions, as some supported the landlord's position for not granting permission for the solar installation on his roof.

LÉCONFORT HOMES wondered:

"If tenants put all these panels for roof, where landlord go mount his own?"

El_monstruo_Tok said:

"My own is if ur are going to be climbling the roof u need tell d owner. But what if every tenant decide to use solar se d roof go reach all."

kindness_ng said:

"Tenant cannot put panels on my roof, never consenting to that."

Tutuolajide asked:

"D question is…did he /she take permission before going ahead to make the purchase?"

RG NATION said:

"My landlord say make I commot my own after he changed the roof, he say make I call welder and do a stand beside fence."

ajis_abiola

"As a landlord, I will never allowed this. If you can't use generator, then move out."

ChiefDoc said:

"It’s a nonsense idea to install solar panels without the approval of the house owner. It’s normal to seek his permission before trying it."

john Bosco said:

"They don't allow that because of leakage,so installers don't know how to install the panel without damaging the roof which can result to serious leakage."

Israel olutomi said:

"Many installers don't know how to install without damaging the roof. I am a construction engineer and we build to sell. An installer damaged the roof to a house we just recently deliveree, so much that it was leaking in more than 15 places and it damaged the POP ceiling."

Solar installer damages man's roof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian installer (@solidelectricalcompany) shared how his apprentice damaged a person's roof while installing some monofacial solar panels.

Instead of stepping on the logging propping the roofing slate, he mistakenly walked in the middle of a slate. A part of the roofing board gave in, and he fell immediately into the apartment's toilet.

