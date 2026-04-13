A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to show receipts of the solar inverter and lithium batteries he bought

He also revealed the total amount of money he paid for the panels he bought for his solar system

After sharing the receipt, he sent a message to PHCN as he gets ready to enjoy uninterrupted electricity

A Nigerian man has sent a strong message to PHCN after purchasing a 6 kW solar inverter with lithium batteries and multiple solar panels.

He shared two payment receipts on his page, which gave a breakdown of the amount he paid for the solar panels, the lithium batteries, and the 6 kW solar inverter.

Nigerian man installs solar system, posts payment receipts online. Photo Source: Twitter/manliketimi

Source: Getty Images

Man buys solar inverter, lithium batteries

After making the purchase, he took to social media to share an update with his followers and sent a message to PHCN.

The individual, @manliketimi_, wrote:

“I just installed my solar power system, so I’m saying goodbye to NEPA light..”

He shared three photos, one of which shows the solar system already installed in his apartment.

The other two photos showed the amount he paid for the solar panels and the receipt. He bought five solar panels, each costing about 120,000.

Man shows receipts after buying solar inverter, lithium batteries, sends message to PHCN. Photo Source: Twitter/manliketimi

Source: Getty Images

120,000 × 5 equals 600,000. He shared the receipt as proof.

He also shared another receipt which showed he bought 5 kW lithium batteries, which he paid a sum of 880,000 for, and lastly, he bought a 6 kW hybrid inverter which cost him about 560,000.

For the lithium batteries and hybrid inverter, he paid a total of 1,440,000 and showed evidence of the payment.

He shared this on his social media page, and people who came across it took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man bus solay inverter, batteries

@Official_czar said:

"Omoo @itelNigeria una do this one o. Congratulations my brother, I don’t even know that Itel do solar."

@ComradeBombole1 wrote:

"Why blocking the name of the company/enterprise where you got it? They didn't pay you for advertisement?"

@mindaffairss noted:

"This is not a flex. Escapism won't solve any problem in the long run."

@comebackseas shared:

"Stop saying bye to nepa. you will still use your generator or nepa to charge the solar."

@otunba_agba98 wrote:

"Can i install and use only the Itel solar tank without buying the battery for now? Please enlighten me."

@MostEngagingMc said:

"Goodbye to NEPA light, welcome to rainy season."

@phveektordrayne stressed:

"After all these, you'll still vote APC again. Nigerians no dey ever tire for struggle."

@blnkzxz noted:

"You will come back and complain after some months. You can't compare this with electricity."

@Nigeriangod_ said:

"Well instead of forcing the government to provide power."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian remote worker shared his experience with a solar inverter he installed two years ago. He explained that he bought the system for about N1.2 million in 2024 and said it has been one of the best decisions for his productivity as someone who works from home.

Lady abandons generator, installs solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady sparked reactions online after she ditched her generator and switched to solar power due to the rising cost of fuel.

The lady shared a TikTok video showing her newly installed solar panels and inverter, explaining that she decided to do so because of the high price of petrol. In her post, she also revealed the total amount she spent on the system.

Source: Legit.ng