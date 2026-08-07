The German government has shed light on the key requirements foreign nationals must meet to qualify for naturalisation

Legal residency duration is one of the central conditions Germany set for foreign workers seeking citizenship in 2026

Holders of certain residence permits, including student visas, do not qualify under the official permanent residency condition

Germany's government has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals who were not born German citizens can apply to be naturalised, with the length of legal residency in the country being one of the key requirements.

According to the official guidance, a foreign worker or resident must have lived in Germany legally for more than five years before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Germany has explained how many years foreign workers must reside in the country before seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Fhm, Christian Mang

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Residency requirement for foreign workers

Beyond the five-year threshold, applicants must also hold a permanent right of residence in Germany. The government says this can be established in several ways, including as a European Union citizen entitled to freedom of movement, or through a settlement permit, or a residence permit that has the potential to lead to a permanent right of residence.

However, not all residence permits qualify. The German government was clear that a permit issued specifically for studying is not sufficient to meet the permanent residency condition, even if the holder has lived in Germany for more than five years.

Other conditions for naturalisation

The five-year legal residency rule and the permanent residency requirement are among the conditions listed, but the government indicated these are not the only factors considered. Applicants must meet a broader set of criteria before naturalisation can be granted.

Germany has positioned itself as a destination for skilled foreign workers through various immigration pathways, and the naturalisation rules form part of the wider framework governing long-term settlement in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had explained how long foreign workers must live in the country before seeking permanent residency.

Germany states punishment for overstaying visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had shared the punishment for overstaying one's visa.

The information was published on the German government's official website under a frequently asked questions section, where authorities addressed what happens when a visitor overstays their permitted period of entry.

According to the German government, any foreigner who overstays without reaching out to the Aliens Department before their visa expires will face an automatic rejection the next time they apply for a Schengen visa.

Source: Legit.ng