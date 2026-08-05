Germany's Residence Act outlines the exact requirements foreigners must satisfy before they can qualify for a permanent settlement permit

Applicants must have held a temporary residence permit for five years and show that their finances are stable enough to support themselves

Language ability and knowledge of German law and society are among the conditions, though exemptions exist for certain groups

Germany has outlined the full list of conditions a foreign national must meet before the country will grant them a permanent settlement permit, known locally as the Niederlassungserlaubnis.

Unlike a temporary residence title, the permanent settlement permit carries no time limit, giving holders the right to remain in Germany indefinitely. The conditions for obtaining it are set out in the country's Residence Act.

Germany lists 9 conditions for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Germany Requires for Permanent Residence

According to the Residence Act, a foreign national must satisfy nine conditions to be considered for the permit:

1. The applicant must have held a temporary residence permit for at least five years, though some factor may affect the residency years.

2. Applicants must be able to demonstrate that their livelihood is secure.

3. On the financial side, they are also required to have paid into the statutory pension scheme, either as compulsory or voluntary contributions, for a minimum of 60 months. Time spent away from work for child care or home nursing is counted towards this total. Where pension contributions are not applicable, evidence of comparable benefits from an insurance or pension provider is accepted.

4. There must be no grounds of public safety or order that would make granting the permit inappropriate. The authorities consider the seriousness of any past breach, the length of the applicant's stay in Germany, and the strength of their ties to the country when making this assessment.

5. Employed applicants must hold valid permission to work

6. Anyone running a business must have all other permits required for that activity.

7. The applicant must also have sufficient living space for themselves and any family members sharing their household.

Language and Integration Requirements

Two further conditions address the applicant's connection to German society. The applicant must have a sufficient command of the German language and must possess a basic understanding of the country's legal and social system and way of life.

Both of these requirements are automatically considered fulfilled if the applicant has completed an official integration course. They are waived entirely for anyone who cannot meet them due to a physical or mental illness or disability. In other cases, the requirements may be waived to prevent undue hardship.

A further exemption applies to applicants who can communicate verbally in German at a basic level and were either not entitled to attend an integration course or were not obliged to do so under the relevant provisions of the Act.

The financial and pension requirements follow the same logic: they are also waived for anyone who cannot meet them due to illness or disability.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng