Muhammad Naseer Gadam, who hopes to enlist in the Nigerian Army, has posted his 2026 WAEC result in a Facebook group seeking guidance

The result from Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, showed he scored D7 in English Language and F9 in General Mathematics

His post attracted several reactions from Nigerians who weighed in on whether the result could secure him a spot in the Nigerian Army

Muhammad Naseer Gadam, a young Nigerian who dreams of joining the Nigerian Army, has sparked a conversation online after sharing his 2026 WAEC result and asking whether his grades made him eligible to enlist.

Gadam posted the result in a Facebook group on August 5, 2026, attaching a screenshot and asking a simple question: "Can I apply army force with this results please?"

A young lad who wants to join the military seeks advice after seeing his 2026 WAEC result. Photo Credit: Muhammad Naseer Gadam, WAEC

Source: Facebook

What his 2026 WAEC result shows

The result screenshot identified the candidate as Muhammad Nasiru Usman of Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, who sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates.

His grades across subjects were as follows: B3 in Biology and Livestock Farming, C4 in Chemistry, C5 in Civic Education, Agriculture and Physics, C6 in Geography, D7 in English Language, and F9 in General Mathematics.

While the results showed decent performances in science subjects, his scores in English Language and Mathematics stood out as potential obstacles.

The Nigerian Army's enlistment requirements typically demand a minimum of five credits in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Nigerians react to soldier hopeful's WAEC result

Many who came across the post were sympathetic but direct in their assessments, pointing to the English and Mathematics grades as the main stumbling blocks.

@Imam Mukhtaar said:

"There is problem with math and English below C6."

@Infantry Infantry said:

"No you can't mathematics F9 and English D7 so u can't just sit down and write next year."

@Innocent Friday said:

"Honestly people really failed Maths and English in this WAEC ooo."

@Suleiman Aliyu Fama said:

"Am so sorry my friend."

@Ras Mus said:

"Good luck for those who believe in Jesus name amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who wants to become a doctor had posted his 2026 WAEC result, seeking advice from netizens.

Aspiring doctor displays 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who wants to study Medicine and Surgery and scored 273 in JAMB had shared his 2026 WAEC result online.

Writing on Facebook on August 6, 2026, under the name Swat Rilz, the young man shared screenshots of his 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening slip and his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, expressing gratitude for both outcomes.

According to his Post-UTME screening slip, Charles-Umege scored 273 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, with 76 in Chemistry.

Source: Legit.ng