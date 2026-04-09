A Nigerian lady has shared that she had given out her generator due to high fuel costs and switched to solar power

She opened up on why she thinks she made the right choice and investment in installing an Itel Power Tank solar system for her home

She mentioned the appliances and tools the solar power system works with, sparking reactions from Nigerians

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after sharing her decision to giver her generator away and switch to solar power.

The lady, identified as @sk__jessy on TikTok, posted a video explaining why she gave out her generator and invested in a solar energy system for her home.

A Nigerian speaks about switching from a generator to a solar power system. Photo credit: @sk_jessy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shares price of solar system

In the video, she explained that the high cost of fuel and the stress of running a generator pushed her to seek an alternative power source. According to her, she used to spend about N7,000 on fuel every two days.

She explained that she opted for the Itel Power Tank solar system.

"I stopped waiting for this country to function. As a content creator living in Benin City, Nigeria, I got a solar system—the Itel Power Tank that has been the talk of the town. You don't know how much I spend on fuel daily; most times, I use N7,000 worth of fuel for just two days," she said.

A Nigerian lady speaks about the cost of installing a solar power system. Photo credit: @sk_jessy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sharing the cost, the woman stated that she spent less than N600,000 to purchase the power unit, solar panels, and installation.

She said in the TikTok video:

"So yes, it’s 100% worth it. Instead of buying fuel—you know how much fuel you would burn until daybreak if you were to use it normally—and with the entire generator noise, I just can’t. It’s totally worth your money. With less than N600,000 plus, you have installed it, bought the Power Tank, the panels, and everything you need for installation."

According to her, the system can power basic household appliances such as a laptop, television, lighting, and fans. She also mentioned some content creation tools the power system can support as a content creator.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady switching generator to solar power

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

David stated:

"If you use 2pcs of 500w panel the way it will charge fast ehenn."

Ronnie Victor commented:

"Buy a 10 watts fan . I use like 3 at a time, and it doesn’t drain the battery fast."

Big mama 24 stated:

"E pain me say I no see this itel power bank before I go buy big generator."

Treasure.kt said:

"I want to use it for my small station at home but I use heat tools like dryer & curling wand, do you think the solar tank carry it?"

Big mama 24 commented:

"Since last year still now I never get light for house. I Dey spend 15k in a day something 20k join."

Remote worker gives review of solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian remote worker has taken to social media to speak about the solar inverter he bought years ago.

He mentioned the amount he paid for it and shared what he has been experiencing amid the constant power outages in the country.

Source: Legit.ng