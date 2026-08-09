USCIS updated its policy on August 5, 2026, giving officers power to reject incomplete visa and green card applications outright

The new rule reverses a Biden-era approach that required officers to first request missing documents before denying an application

The change could hurt genuine applicants, especially those without legal representation

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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its policy to allow immigration officers to reject incomplete visa, green card and other immigration benefit applications without first asking applicants to supply missing documents or additional evidence.

The revised guidance, which took effect on August 5, 2026, applies to applications filed on or after that date and to certain pending cases, unless existing regulations or other USCIS policies say otherwise.

Nigerians hoping to relocate to the US should pay closer attention to documentation Photo: USCIS

Source: Getty Images

What the US Visa Policy Change Means for Applicants

Under the previous approach adopted during the Biden administration, officers were generally expected to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) before rejecting an application that lacked required information.

The new policy removes that obligation, giving officers the discretion to deny a deficient application at the point of review.

USCIS said its forms and filing instructions already make clear what documents and evidence each application category requires.

The agency argued that the old system allowed applications with major gaps to sit in the processing queue, slowing down other cases.

It also said some people submitted what it called "placeholder" applications, deliberately filing incomplete cases to access related benefits such as employment authorisation while their primary application was still under review.

The agency said restoring the authority to deny deficient applications immediately would free up resources, speed up case processing and reduce filings that lack merit.

5 Common Mistakes That Could Cost US Visa Applicants Without Warning

With the new rule in place, applicants must ensure their submissions are complete from the start.

1. Missing required documents

Applicants who fail to submit mandatory identity, immigration or supporting documents could risk having their applications denied without an RFE.

2. Incomplete medical records

Where a medical examination is required, applicants should ensure the relevant forms and supporting medical documentation are properly completed and submitted.

3. Inadequate financial evidence

Applicants may face problems if they fail to provide sufficient financial records or other evidence required to establish eligibility, including documentation relating to the source of funds where applicable.

The US is making its immigration process tougher Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

4. Weak employment or employer evidence

People applying through employment-based immigration routes need to properly establish their qualifications, job offer, employer relationship and other requirements applicable to their immigration category.

5. Problems with lawful status

A denial could be particularly serious for a person whose underlying non-immigrant status has expired while an extension or change-of-status application is pending.

US Embassy warns Nigerians against misuse of B1/B2 visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria had issued a fresh advisory to Nigerians holding or seeking B1/B2 visitor visas.

The embassy warned that using the visa for purposes outside its approved scope could result in a permanent ban on obtaining future U.S. visas.

In a message shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the embassy reminded travellers that the B1/B2 visa is strictly meant for temporary visits and should only be used for approved activities.

Source: Legit.ng