A Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after purchasing a solar panel to power her appliances at home

In an interesting video, she captured the installation process of her new property and also enlightened netizens about the solar panel

While some netizens noted that it was an amazing investment, others had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after sharing her personal experience of installing a solar power system to support electricity use in her home.

The video, posted on TikTok, followed the entire installation process and showed how the system had been connected to various parts of her property.

Lady overjoyed after completing solar installation process at home. Photo credit: @gift/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

POS vendor installs solar power system

Through the clip, she showed how the alternative energy source worked and explained the purpose behind choosing solar power for daily household needs.

Identified as @gift on TikTok, she used the video to introduce her home and walk viewers through different aspects of the installation.

She was so eager to demonstrate how the system functioned after completion, moving around the house to show the equipment and its performance.

Online reactions quickly followed, with some social media users describing the decision as a good investment, while others questioned certain aspects of the purchase and shared differing opinions in the comment section.

During the demonstration, she showed several lighting points powered by the solar system, explaining that the lights remained functional during the day and responded effectively when switched on.

She also displayed a security light positioned outside the building which automatically activated once movement or shadows were detected nearby.

She stated that the system supported charging multiple small devices simultaneously, including power banks and mobile phones through different charging cables provided with the setup.

Speaking further, she explained that the installation had been handled by a technician she described as experienced, adding that the system possessed additional capacity to power appliances such as a fan and television in the future.

She clarified that those items had not yet been purchased due to financial limitations at the time of installation.

Throughout the clip, she encouraged viewers to observe what she considered the value of her investment, proudly presenting the completed work around her house.

Lady excited after installing solar at home. Photo credit: @gift/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady installs solar panel at home

The post sparked reactions on TikTok with many viewers commending her effort to secure a more reliable power source.

@AMARACHUKWU said:

"I use this sunking solar very nice, mine came with television and fan."

@່hh said:

"I have the home 500X that comes with the solar TV, no need for light my tv is always on. Once you on the tv the Gotv turns on as well very good."

@Sandyhairbeauty owerri said:

"Una Dey use am charge power bank they told me not to plug my power bank oo."

@Victor said:

"You for call person to help you do all this connection inside your ceiling it's too rough."

@hennymoney said:

"Please check the capacity of what you are placing on it . It will write E8 if it’s too much and we will be glad to have you in our office for replacement not free tho so please watch the load."

@Sparo604 added:

"Whoever connect to wires just did it anyhow they don’t look nit job."

See the post below:

Businesswoman spends millions on solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian businesswoman showed off the solar system she bought amid constant blackouts in the country that affect her business.

The young lady revealed in the video the total amount she spent on the purchase of the solar system and also shared a video of the installation.

Source: Legit.ng