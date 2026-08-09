Hunter Biden revealed in a BBC interview that his father's prostate cancer has spread beyond his bones and is causing significant pain

Joe Biden's spokesman declined to comment on Hunter's remarks made public on Friday

Biden was first diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May 2025, months after leaving the White House

Hunter Biden has disclosed that his father, former United States President Joe Biden, is dealing with a worsening cancer condition that has become both painful and physically limiting.

Speaking to BBC's "Newsnight" in an interview published on Friday, Hunter Biden said: "The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further. It's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects."

Hunter Biden reveals Joe Biden’s cancer spreads to bones, causing severe pain and physical limits. Photo credit: BrailesJack/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A spokesman for the 83-year-old former president declined to respond to Hunter's comments when approached on Saturday.

Biden's cancer diagnosis and treatment

Joe Biden disclosed in May 2025, roughly four months after leaving the White House, that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already reached his bones at the time of diagnosis. By October of that year, his spokesman confirmed he had begun radiation treatment alongside hormone therapy.

According to Reuters, Biden served as the 46th president of the United States from January 2021 to January 2025, and was the oldest person to win the American presidency when he was elected in 2020. Questions about his physical fitness and mental sharpness were a recurring subject throughout his time in office.

Biden's recent public appearances

Despite his illness, Biden has remained publicly visible. He appeared in Chicago in June for the dedication ceremony of Barack Obama's presidential library. Biden served under Obama as vice president for two terms, from 2009 to 2017.

His presidential memoir is also scheduled for release on November 17, suggesting the former president continues to engage with public life even as he manages his health.

Former President remains publicly visible despite illness, attending Obama’s library dedication in Chicago. Photo credit: BrailesJack/GettyImages

Source: Facebook

Biden diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his office on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The statement said the cancer has spread to his bones, raising concerns about the severity of his condition, CNN confirmed.

Last week, Joe Biden underwent a medical evaluation after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. According to his office, a new prostate nodule was detected, leading to further examination. On Friday, May 16, 2025, Biden was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer, with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

Source: Legit.ng