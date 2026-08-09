Content creator Baami revealed he took out a loan and added his savings to help his girlfriend start a business, only for her attitude to change

The N30,000 debt ballooned to over N300,000 after Baami fell into a cycle of borrowing from multiple loan apps to stay afloat

Baami disclosed that the financial crisis left him unable to function for nearly four months and also delayed his return to school

Nigerian content creator Samuel Adegbeyi, known widely as Baami, has shared a painful account of how a relationship and a small online loan combined to push him to one of the lowest points of his life.

In an interview with The PUNCH Newspaper, Baami disclosed that he took approximately N30,000 from a digital loan app and topped it up with his personal savings to help his then-girlfriend launch a business.

Baami says he took out a loan and added his savings to help his girlfriend start a business. Photos: Baami.

Source: Instagram

He said his motivation was straightforward: "I genuinely loved her and wanted to support her."

Shortly after she received the funds, however, her behaviour towards him shifted entirely.

How a Small Loan Became a N300,000 Crisis

The trouble deepened quickly. The loan came with a short repayment window, and when Baami missed the deadline, the interest compounded at a rate he had not anticipated. "Eventually, a loan of about N30,000 grew to more than N300,000," he said.

In a bid to clear the initial debt, he began taking out fresh loans from other apps, which only dragged him deeper into a cycle he could not easily break.

The financial strain soon took a severe toll on his mental and physical well-being.

"For almost a year, I struggled financially and emotionally. There was a period of about four months when I could barely function. I stayed indoors most of the time," he said.

Friend's Support Kept Him Going

During that prolonged low point, a friend he was living with stepped in to keep him going, including preparing meals for him.

Baami admitted there were mornings when he ate whatever food had been left over from the night before because he lacked the energy and means to care for himself properly.

The crisis did not stop at his finances and mental health. It also disrupted his academic plans, as he was unable to return to school when he had originally intended because the debt repayments consumed all his focus and resources.

Reactions trail Baami's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kingcokes stated:

"Aaah! You get girlfriend? See my life. I swear, I can't look away from this see finish 😂 @dim_dim_25 See your life"

@min_imoney_ shared:

"What's funny tho. Everyone is laughing. If it was the other way tho"

@datjoblessboi wrote:

"No man is above billing! Use the remaining days of this year fear women and the years to come."

Baami says that the financial crisis left him unable to function for nearly four months. Photos: Baami.

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out guests over fake dollar notes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator Peller revealed that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him at his wedding turned out to be counterfeit.

He shared during a livestream that his excitement quickly faded when the bank informed him a portion of the foreign currency was fake.

The TikToker admitted he initially believed he had become a millionaire overnight, only to face disappointment and question why guests would bring counterfeit notes to such a celebration.

Source: Legit.ng