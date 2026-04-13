A Nigerian woman has complained online after spending millions on a solar system that reportedly failed to meet her expectations.

She explained that the solar setup lasted only about a few hours daily, forcing her to continue relying on a generator.

Her video sparked reactions, with many attributing the issue to poor installation, low-quality components, or improper power usage

A Nigerian woman has sparked buzz online after she cried out following huge expenses installing solar in her home.

In a series of complaints shared on TikTok, the young lady expressed her disappointment after allegedly spending millions of naira on solar power system installation.

A Nigerian lady laments after spending millions on solar installation. Photo credit: @dals_tech_energy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She recorded the area and set up where the solar power was being installed, while claiming that it failed to meet her expectations.

"I am really tired of this solar thing. This is the setup. And it is not even looking neat, compared to what I am seeing," she said.

Lady gets frustrated over unreliable solar installation

According to her, despite spending millions on the solar setup to reduce fuel dependency, she had to return to using a generator for electricity. She also mentioned the amount of time the solar lasts when she begins using it.

A Nigerian lady switches to a generator after a solar installation issue. Photo credit: @dals_tech_energy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Right now, I am using generator. The solar lasts for just four hours in a day. I just dey flex based on say I have generator. I buy fuel everyday. Everyday, I buy fuel, N38,000."

She went on to show the viewers where her generator is placed in her compound.

Her complaint follows the ongoing trend of many Nigerians switching from generators to solar power systems because of Nigeria's persistent electricity challenges and fuel price increase.

Watch the video of the lady's complaint below:

While solar energy is often promoted as a long-term solution to erratic power, some users argue that poor installation, substandard equipment, or unrealistic expectations may contribute to disappointing outcomes.

Reactions to solar installation complaint from lady

Legit.ng collectes reactions from TikTokers who watched the videos of the lady complaining about how long her solar power system lasts in a day's usage. Some of the comments are below.

Maxi-power solar solution said:

"First why your installer use pwm charge controller? Secondly You won on AC on 5kwh battery?"

Durable Solar Empire wrote:

"I'm very sure they must have combined different types of solar Panels as well as used a minimum charge controller (Pmw) for her.. because with a 5kwh and 3.5kva inverter AC or deep freezer should work during the day only while TV and fan can take through the night.... this is really painful."

Koncept commented:

"You all don't know what power management is. Na to on everything in the house."

Mindset Tales stated:

"I did my solar in 2014 I have never had any darkness, even there is light now, I choose to continue using my solar. Na una they look for cheaper products."

Lady sets up solar, shares cost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady complained about the poor power supply and bought a solar system and panels that fit her budget.

She mentioned the total amount she spent on the panel and the power tank and listed other charges she paid for.

Source: Legit.ng