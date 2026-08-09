Real Warri Pikin announced the cancellation of her September 20 comedy show in Delta State, citing ethnic tensions she described as overwhelming

Promoters were ordered to pull down billboards, radio jingles, and social media posts because the event was advertised as being held in Warri

The comedian revealed she has faced eight years of bullying and tribal-related backlash in Delta State, including losing an MC job over her identity

Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has cancelled her upcoming comedy show in Delta State following threats from indigenes who objected to the event being promoted as taking place in Warri.

The show, which had been scheduled for 20 September at Monarchy's Vencenta et Font Ouvier, Delta State, will no longer hold.

Real Warri Pikin breaks silence on threats to change her name. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

The comedian announced the cancellation in a statement and video shared on her Instagram page.

According to the comedian, indigenes of the event centre's location objected to the promotional materials, which described the venue as being in Warri. They insisted the show should have been advertised as taking place in Uvwie, arguing that Uvwie is a distinct community from Warri and should not be lumped together with it.

"They said I should take down the billboards, social media posts, the radio jingles, take down the rollup banners, they wrote a petition. They said the show will never hold and that the day of the show they will come and scatter everything," she said.

Eight Years of Tribal Backlash

Beyond the immediate show drama, Real Warri Pikin used the moment to speak candidly about a pattern of ethnic-based hostility she says has followed her career for nearly a decade. She recalled being dropped from a groom's wedding shortly before the event because some Ijaw guests disapproved of her being the MC. She also described receiving backlash after promoting a fashion campaign involving someone from the Itsekiri side of the state.

She even revealed that a separate group is now pushing for her to drop the word "Warri" from her stage name entirely.

"Being an entertainer from Delta State is very exhausting. The disunity in my state is tiring, especially amongst the Ijaws, the Urhobos, the Itsekiris," she said in the video.

Real Warri Pikin Speaks Out on Tribal Divisions

The comedian made clear she is not dismissing legitimate land reclamation movements or the desire of communities to distinguish their identities. Her frustration, she explained, is with the violence and personal targeting that has accompanied those conversations.

"I'm not saying don't fight for what is right. But does it always have to be violence? Does it have to be oppression? I have been a victim of bullying and oppression in Delta State for the past eight years," she said.

She added that growing up, the entire area was commonly referred to as Warri, and that she simply lacked the detailed geographical knowledge to navigate the shifting sensitivities.

"I need to study Delta State Geography so that I will know," she said, before concluding: "At this point, I'm done. I do not want to make mistakes anymore."

Watch the video of Real Warri Narrating her ordeal:

Real Warri Pikin seeks answers as calls grow to drop ‘Warri’ from her name. Photo: @realwarripikin/IG.

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin shares pregnancy-safe bedroom styles

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Real Warri Pikin, made headlines again after she shared a funny post online.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng