Many Nigerians have decided to find alternative sources of electricity after the continuous rise in fuel prices for their generator, and the lack of electricity in many places in the country

Many Nigerians chose solar electricity as their main source of power, not minding the cost that comes with purchase and installation

Legit.ng has collated stories of three Nigerians who switched to solar energy, sharing how much they spent and the savings made

With Nigeria’s persistent power outages and the skyrocketing cost of generator fuel, more citizens are making the big switch to solar energy.

From small inverters to full-panel setups, Legit.ng collated three Nigerians who went with solar power and came online to share the exact amounts they spent and the massive savings they have recorded. Their stories are inspiring many to consider making the same move.

3 Nigerians that chose solar power over NEPA and generators. Photo credit: @segun.finance.2, @erastus_diemiruaye/TikTok, Solar

Source: TikTok

1. Man buys solar inverter for N700,000

Social media user @segun.finance.2 bought what he described as “literally the lowest solar wey you fit buy” back in 2023. The entire 1kVA system cost him N700,000 at the time.

Three years later, he is still thanking God for the decision. In a detailed update, he said:

“Since I bought solar, I just dey thank God for my life. If I tell you, say I don save 3 million naira in the last 3 years since I bought solar.”

According to him, NEPA supply in his area is terrible so that he would have been buying fuel every single day. He even recovered his full investment in the first year.

“The year after that, fuel was like 5,000, so that will be about 5k per day to use fuel. I’ve saved almost 3 million naira,” he explained.

His advice to fellow Nigerians struggling with power: “NEPA is bad so that I could have been buying fuel every day. Buy that inverter today.”

2. Lady spends N2.7 million on solar, Starlink

A young Nigerian lady known as @iksly2 on social media used her hard-earned savings to escape the twin problems of power outages and poor mobile network coverage.

She installed six solar panels complete with batteries and an inverter, and added Elon Musk’s Starlink for reliable internet. The total cost for the entire project, including both the solar system and Starlink, was N2.7 million.

Nigerian lady spends on solar panels and Starlink to end power and network woes. Photo Source: Twitter/iksly2

Source: Twitter

She first hinted at the move in February when she wrote:

“On my way to touch my savings. NEPA abi EEDC have done enough!!!”

After installation was completed, she joyfully announced:

“Finally done!!! I’m 90% free from the shackles of mobile network and NEPA.”

The lady also shared emotional moments during the process, captioning one photo of the engineers working:

“Almost there. My savings is saving me.”

3. Young man installs solar for N468,000 total

TikToker @erastus_diemiruaye recently celebrated going solar in his home, even though he started with just two panels as a temporary solution.

He purchased an itel 500W Solar Generator with a 1000Wh Lithium Battery and a 410W solar panel, which cost him around N435,000. On top of that, he spent an extra N33,000 on installation – N23,000 for wires, binding wire, tape, and logistics, plus N10,000 for the electrician’s workmanship.

In total, the entire setup cost him approximately N468,000. In his video, he asked followers:

“Did I spend too much on the solar panel installation? I spent 33k in total for materials and workmanship.”

These three stories show that switching to solar is becoming a smart financial decision for many Nigerians fed up with generator noise and fuel costs.

Single mum with solar gains profit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a single mum of five who installed a solar panel for her shop's use excitedly shared how she profits from it.

She disclosed that she takes money from people to allow them to charge their phones in her shop and has been making steady profits from the idea.

Source: Legit.ng