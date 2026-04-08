A female nurse residing in Germany announced her monthly salary after deductions, including her monthly budget

She then gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her salary every month, including bills, rent, food and other expenses

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A lady working as a nurse in Germany spoke about how she planned her monthly expenses.

She mentioned how much she received as her monthly net salary after tax and other deductions.

A nurse who relocated to Germany mentions salary, gives breakdown of expenses. Photo: @leilahvaldezupton

Source: TikTok

Germany-based nurse shares breakdown of salary

Identified as @leilahvaldezupton on TikTok, the lady stated that her take-home salary ranges between €3300 to €3600, depending on her night and Sunday shifts.

Sharing her expenses, the lady stated that she paid €550 for rent, €200 for food, €22 for phone bills, €25 for internet, €133 for car, etc.

The video was captioned:

"How much am able to save monthly as a nurse in Germany."

She added in the comments:

"Full pay is 1100€ warm but I pay half because I don't stay alone. it's a split. I don't send money back on a monthly basis it's only once in a while when I feel like, so I don't budget it on my fixed costs."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Germany-based nurse's salary

Jennypriceless55 said:

"How you eat #200 monthly from 3600 you earn monthly? You don't like food or you just eat on management?"

La Reina toxica said:

"550 euro rent ???? How is this possible."

Adam Augsburg said:

"Respect for the high amounts of savings! Provocative question: How much money do you transfer back home to your family?"

nabasa93 said:

"Rent 550€!!!!, where can you find this!?. Insurances 200€!!!!!!!, can you breakdown those Insurances please!?, this sounds too way below average."

Herb said:

"Am living in Uganda i earn 1000dollars thats 3.6m shillings, i spend 100usdt on rent thats 350k,200usdt on food thats 700k,30usdt on transport."

Gns Gny said:

"Me watching athus video eating a meal 40 euros while iam not working and looking for a job, i think i should start drinking tap water only without food otherwise my stomach will cause me problems."

WÂYÂ said:

"people are just working for free,if u sit down and think about it."

Brenda white said:

"hhmmmm is that where I live is expensive or how ? 200 for food ? you dont eat african food ? I am wondering how the rent is that cheap, how the phone bill is that cheap . Insurance cheap wow."

A lady working as nurse in Germany mentions amount she saves monthly after expenses. Photo: @fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng