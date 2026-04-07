A Nigerian lady who visited a cinema to watch Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo's latest film, 'The return of Arinzo' has shared her experience

In a video shared via her official TikTok account, she mentioned the amount she was charged to watch the movie

While some netizens doubted the amount she called, others noted that the amount was affordable and considerate

A Nigerian lady went viral online after sharing details of her visit to a cinema where she watched a newly released Nollywood production featuring actress Iyabo Ojo.

Her experience quickly attracted attention on TikTok, with many viewers reacting to both her review of the film and the amount she disclosed she paid for ticket.

Lady speaks about Iyabo Ojo's movie. Photo credit: @Watifeh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reviews 'The return of Arinzo'

The lady, known on TikTok as @Watifeh, captured her outing in a short video posted on her official account.

She explained that she had chosen to attend the screening alone, describing it as a personal leisure moment.

According to her, she visited a cinema located at Ojaja Park in Akure to see the film titled The Return of Arinzo, produced by Iyabo Ojo.

She shared her personal assessment of the movie, indicating strong satisfaction with the production and its overall quality.

Beyond her opinion of the film itself, the cost of the cinema ticket became the major talking point among viewers who encountered her post.

She disclosed that she paid N7,000 for a ticket into the cinema to see the movie.

In her words:

"I went on a solo movie date to see The Return of Arinzo today at the Cinema and I’ll rate it an 9/10. Location: Ojaja park, Akure. Ticket fee: 7k."

Lady spends N7k to watch Iyabo Ojo's movie. Photo credit: @Watifeh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks about 'Return of Arinzo' movie

The lady's post sparked mixed reactions, as Nigerians debated whether the price was a reasonable value for a cinema experience.

While some individuals questioned the amount and expressed surprise at the fee, others argued that the price appeared fair considering the setting and the entertainment offered.

Several commenters lamented that cinema outings had increasingly become expensive.

@Fr.Martins April 13th reacted:

"You must answer this question sehhh! 7k for ticket? where una dey get this money?"

@Precious_bonniee said:

"Does the ticket fee include popcorn and drink? Or that is a different expense."

@MC MIC of TikTok said:

"I don't like all this thing you are doing o ifemi, Come to lagos lets do all this together."

@Sanny Realty asked:

"You later went today?"

Ajilinzz asked:

"For only two hours?"

@MC MIC of TikTok said:

"I dont like all this thing you are doing o ifemi, Come to lagos lets do all this together."

See the post below:

Lady reacts to Funke Akindele's movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.

Shortly after it debuted on the platform, it stirred different reactions from many who came online to share their reviews.

Source: Legit.ng