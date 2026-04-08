A female doctor residing in the United Kingdom announced her monthly salary after deductions and showed her payslip

She then gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her salary every month, including bills, rent, food and other expenses

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady working as a doctor in the United Kingdom showed her monthly payslip.

The payslip showed how much she received as her monthly net salary after tax and other deductions.

Nigerian Doctor in UK Mentions Salary After Tax Deductions, Gives Breakdown of Her Monthly Expenses

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian doctor shows payslip

Identified on TikTok as @drchi.skin, the Nigerian doctor gave a breakdown of how she budgeted her monthly salary.

From the payslip shown, her take-home for each month was 3585 after deductions.

She captioned the post:

“Let’s budget my £3.5/month after tax as a doctor trying to build wealth.I can pass medical exams, save lives, but I didn’t learn how to make my money work for until last year. Here’s how I’m turning my £3.5k/month into freedom, not just comfort! What’s one financial habit you wish you learned earlier?”

According to her breakdown, Rent and bills: £550, petrol: £77, gym: £160, food: £160, stock and shares: £11.

Speaking about her rent, she added in the comments:

"I’m doing F2 in a seaside town, I have like 4 flatmates so it’s a HMO because I’m only there for 5 more months."

In an earlier video, she stated that her yearly salary without tax deductions was £60,000.

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UK-based Nigerian doctor expenses

Lat said:

"How is your rent and bills so cheap. This is like pre 2020 prices."

Thatfitflex said:

"I’m curious, did you already pay off your student loan?"

gotts2bglued said:

"I love the intentional way you divide this."

Jayce said:

"I worked in finance in Canary wharf for two years with every major bank. 9am to 7-10pm every day. my juniors would sometimes work on and call me on evenings weekends (I was team lead). We don't get paid overtime. When clients need a documebt to close a deal they need it asap with no mistakes. All that for 37k. Saving lives is tough no doubt but surely it's rewarding. I can't definitively say which is harder since I haven't been in your shoes. But staring at a screen most of my waking hours with my eyes burning reading through financial documents doing a soulless job to make the rich richer is crushing. I'm 80% sure I would rather be in your shoes. my friend works in the NHS and even tho he's tired he loves his job and wouldn't change it (35k) knowing he's making a difference."

Toks Richmond said:

"Omg damnnnn even ppl in tech are earning more."

Nigerian Doctor in UK Mentions Salary After Tax Deductions, Gives Breakdown of Her Monthly Expenses

Source: Getty Images

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng