A graduate of the University of Lagos who always thought she wasn't smart has graduated with a first-class degree

The brilliant young lady took to social media to share her academic achievement and spoke about her results

She explained the challenges she faced during her JAMB and WAEC exams that made her doubt her intelligence

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who once thought she wasn’t smart, is trending as she bags a first-class degree from the institution and sets a record in her department.

She took to her media page to share her story, explaining that several years back, when she wrote her JAMB exam and her O-level results, the outcomes made her doubt herself and believe she wasn’t smart.

Brilliant young lady goes viral after graduating with first class from UNILAG. Photo Source: Tiktok/grace_rare

Source: TikTok

UNILAG first-class graduate shares her achievements

The graduate of the University of Lagos wrote:

"Grab your seats because it’s testimony time!"

"I remember my first JAMB like it was yesterday. Maybe more because I was journaling the morning of the exam on how anxious I was."

"First, my O’level results were a bunch of C’s, which haunted me into believing that I probably wasn’t as smart in high school as I once believed."

"God made a way, and somehow, I started another trial through JUPEB (another way to get into school via direct entry)."

Despite the average results and lack of faith in herself, she made another move, which she explained:

"Guess who still got average results again!? THIS GIRL 😩"

"I didn’t get my desired course and got transferred to a 'lower' or not-so-popularly-desired major. I thanked God at least I was in school 😅"

"On entry, something in me cried out to God that I never wanted to see a C-grade in my results in this new department, only A or B grades."

UNILAG graduate who doubted herself bags first-class degree. Photo Source: Tiktok/grace_rare

Source: TikTok

Despite the setbacks, she explained in her TikTok post that she finished with a high CGPA from the university and earned a first-class degree. She wrote:

"Do you know that GOD HONORED IT?! 🥹🙌"

"I didn’t see a C-grade till I stopped praying for it"

"Long story cut short…"

"Allow me to reintroduce myself!! 🥳🤩🥳"

"My name is…"

"IBEYINWA GRACE OLUCHUKWU"

"B.Sc. Fisheries"

"University of Lagos"

"First Class Honors"

"Second Best Graduating Student (B.G.S) in the department 💃🎊"

"To God alone be all the glory!!! 🙌🥹🙌"

@grace_rare wrote in another post:

"This is my testimony that Abba has made me a First Class, Second Best Graduating Student in the Department of Fisheries, UNILAG! It can only be God!"

Reactions as UNILAG graduate celebrates her achievements

Mo’Rhennie explained:

"Next year I am coming here to testify."

Hopie added:

"Omo see as water dey comot from my eye I don't know you but congrats your video really inspired me."

Eniola noted:

"And this is the confidence we’ve in God…congrats ma."

Simisola added:

"Flex on ussssss you did that…God did, you did.congratulations."

Home of electronics in Saki wrote:

"Congratulations Tnx for ignoring the nay sayers and trusting ur fate."

Aynixy noted:

"Big Congratulations. Indeed, God can be trusted."

Esther | HR xAdire stressed:

"I love it. I am happy for you all. My siblings will be celebrated soon."

ZAINAB||UGCCREATOR shared:

"Congratulations it is not easy oo I am also in unilag."

Boluwatife wrote:

"Congratulations stranger…don’t know where the tears came from."

Ahliyah Ayinla added:

"Congratulations and you shall live long to enjoy this grand success!!!"

I_am_Fehintola_ said:

"B.sc. …. Bagged!! Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) took to social media to share her exam experience. The law student expressed frustration in a viral TikTok video after seeing questions in her exam that she felt were unfair. She explained that her lecturer had only taught two topics in class, but the exam contained three questions.

UNILAG graduate sets family record, posts achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady has earned praise on social media after graduating from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and showing her certificate.

The brilliant graduate celebrated her achievement in a trending TikTok video, beaming in her graduation gown while holding her certificate. She revealed that she graduated with a first-class degree and also set a new record in her family.

Source: Legit.ng