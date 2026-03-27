A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to social media to share her exam experience

She explained the number of questions she saw in her exam script and the topic her lecturer taught in class

The young lady expressed frustration over the type of questions she saw in a video that has gone viral

A law student at the University of Lagos speaks out in anger after coming out of the exam hall due to the questions the lecturer prepared for the students.

The young lady explained that the lecturer had only taught 2 topics, but what she saw in the exam was unfair.

UNILAG student vents anger after tough exam questions. Right image for illustration purposes only.. Photo Source: Tiktok/oreeeoluwaa, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG student speaks out after exam

She explained everything she experienced in the video, as many people tried to relate to her and calm her down in the comments section.

@oreeeoluwaa said:

"Guys, this is me after my criminal law exam. I don't know what to say, I've been crashing since morning. This lecturer taught us 2 topics, and he gave us 3 questions from those 2 topics."

UNILAG student reacts to long exam questions. Photo Source: Tiktok/oreeeoluwaa

Source: TikTok

She explained in the TikTok video that the lecturer taught only 2 tops in the classroom, but ended up giving 3 questions in the exam.

She said:

"They taught us history, sources, and criminal responsibility classification. This is so unfair. You set 3 questions from 2 topics — who does that? Why was he being wicked?"

"How could he not just say, 'Let's do ABC'? Why do you have to put D?"

The statement of the UNILAG student got the attention of many people, who shared their thoughts in the comments section of the video.

Reactions as UNILAG student shares exam experience

Danlima of Lagos said:

"Second semester is more tougher."

Ebot explained:

"It’s not that hard nowww… I read it to teach an MSc student taking the course and I’m a science student."

Bunbun noted:

"You’ll meet commercial law and land law at the front baby."

Danlima of Lagos said:

"Sorry dear, at the same time u have to read further from wht ur lecturer tought u."

Glorie added:

"Exactly! 3 questions from just one man, ahah, kilodee."

SUPERSTAR shated:

"Who is shouting your name in this crisis omg."

Oscar added:

"Calm down big sis. Naso the course make you dey forget your words."

Yem wrote:

"Not people thinking you’re overreacting."

Raheemat Alaga added:

"FYI that’s how it is in Lawschool too o, it is well."

Community Lawyer said:

"Na that Rubbish question Dey pain me."

Xavier added:

"It’s better you’re crashing out. We didn’t crash out because our exam was seemingly easy and then we ended up banging it."

__temss said:

"Ore you need a proper self care after this exam stress and to take care of your skin while you recover from exam stress you can get authentic uk, us, and Korea skincare products from me and it’s free delivery on all orders within unilag."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student at the University of Lagos expressed frustration after being given a long test to complete in a very short time. The law student said she was only able to finish the first question out of several and shared her experience in a viral TikTok video.

UNILAG Graduate with high JAMB scores trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady, Shorinolu Sarah, drew attention online after delivering an impressive academic performance in her admission process.

The brilliant student scored 273 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB) and went further to record 24 out of 30 in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) post-UTME screening.

Source: Legit.ng