Peller and his entourage were expressly ordered to leave the Alake's palace after their rowdy entry allegedly offended the resident chiefs

A viral video captured the moment palace officials informed the streamer that the Oba would no longer receive him, citing a lack of decorum

This incident comes just weeks after the Benin Traditional Council declared Peller "wanted" over a similar unauthorised visit to the Oba of Benin

Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat has found himself at the centre of another dramatic moment, this time inside a royal palace.

The content creator, currently on a nationwide streaming tour, reportedly faced an unexpected reception when he visited the palace of the Alake of Egbaland in Abeokuta.

Peller’s stop in Abeokuta was meant to be part of his ongoing tour, where he has been connecting with fans and exploring different cities.

Peller and his entourage were ordered to leave the Alake's palace after their rowdy entry. Photos: Peller/Alake of Egbaland.

Source: Instagram

However, things took a sudden turn when he arrived at the palace of Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

In a video now circulating online, a voice believed to be the palace chief was heard expressing displeasure over how the streamer and his entourage entered the premises.

One of the voices was heard scolding the group, describing their approach as inappropriate for such a respected environment.

As the tension escalated, more chiefs reportedly stepped in, making it clear that the visit would not proceed as planned.

They informed Peller and his team that the monarch would no longer grant them an audience and instructed them to leave the palace immediately.

For a moment, the atmosphere appeared uncertain.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Peller quickly exited the palace, urging members of his crew to follow him without delay.

This latest development comes just days after another controversy involving the streamer.

During a previous stop in Benin, the Benin Traditional Council reportedly declared him wanted for allegedly visiting the palace without prior permission.

At the time, Peller’s management denied any wrongdoing, insisting that proper steps had been taken.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@William19Prisca stated:

"Second time. Yet some people were arguing when Oba of Benin said that they were not informed. Small boy, no creative idea to visit other places na palace.. tradition way be say reap palace don’t even want your camera. lol okay and you be Yoruba boy. Your mama no try i swear"

@adebary22 wrote:

"Just because he was allowed into the governor office in osun uninvited and he was not expected, gives him the audacity to try it with another figurine."

@junioroxford331 shared:

"Naso we see am,no proper plans on ground,ull surely expect such. That’s a royal palace"

The Benin Traditional Council declared Peller "wanted" over a similar unauthorised visit to the Oba of Benin. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng