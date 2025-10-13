Africa Digital Media Awards

Uma Ukpai: Pastor Shares Deep Revelation He Saw About Late Preacher Same Day His Death Was Announced
by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read
  • A pastor shared the deep revelation he saw about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced
  • He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation, as he opened up about his relationship with the preacher
  • Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments, as they reacted to the revelation

A pastor, Bright Nwachukwu Sopuruchukwu, opened up about the deep revelation he saw about Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai.

A pastor shares deep revelation he had about Uma Ukpai hours before hearing about his death
A pastor posts the revelation he saw about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced. Photo: Facebook/Bright Nwachukwu Sopuruchukwu
Source: TikTok

He said in his Facebook post

"I saw my Daddy Uma Ukpai early this morning in a revelation about 3am and I followed him when he entered a vehicle sat on the driver's seat, called me and lay his hands on me, I told him daddy I brought bags of rice for you but he did not answer me."

"My father my father the chariots of Israel and the horse men thereof. I have followed you all my life, what do I do now, this one weak me."

More details shortly.

Source: Legit.ng

