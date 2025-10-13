Uma Ukpai: Pastor Shares Deep Revelation He Saw About Late Preacher Same Day His Death Was Announced
- A pastor shared the deep revelation he saw about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced
- He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation, as he opened up about his relationship with the preacher
- Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments, as they reacted to the revelation
A pastor, Bright Nwachukwu Sopuruchukwu, opened up about the deep revelation he saw about Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai.
He said in his Facebook post
"I saw my Daddy Uma Ukpai early this morning in a revelation about 3am and I followed him when he entered a vehicle sat on the driver's seat, called me and lay his hands on me, I told him daddy I brought bags of rice for you but he did not answer me."
"My father my father the chariots of Israel and the horse men thereof. I have followed you all my life, what do I do now, this one weak me."
