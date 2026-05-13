A man took to social media to share what she observed after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was announced

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, the man shared three things he observed about the actor’s death and sent a message to those dragging his ex-lover

A Nigerian man named Victor Daniel turned to social media to react to what she saw on the Instagram page of the ex-fiancée of late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A man shares 3 deep things he observed after Alex Ekubo's death and warns people. Photo: Victor Daniel

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Man shares three observations after actor’s death

On his Facebook page, Victor Daniel shared what he observed after the actor’s death.

He spoke about his fans and also those who were dragging Fancy Acholonu, his ex-fiancée.

His Facebook post read:

“Three things: First of all, rest in peace to Alex Ekubo. It’s a sad, strange loss. Cancer is such a terrible thing, and what makes it even more terrible is that no amount of privilege can insulate you from it.

“Secondly, I’m happy that he was loved by the fans till the very end. Over the past two years I saw many fans make posts asking about his whereabouts and hoping he’s alright. So I understand the mourning of his loss and it doesn’t feel hypocritical at all.

“Lastly, the people who are going to his ex’s IG page to bully her over his death are brown billy goats. Nothing in their separation drama contributed to his death, and the death of a person doesn’t insulate them from their personal flaws while they were alive. That drama happened five years ago. Grow up.”

A man sends message to people dragging Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover after he died. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail man's observation about Ekubo's death

Nmesomachi Asobi said:

"Everything you said, save for the last paragraph. Why would you liken a human being who decides to air their unpopular opinion in a public space to a brown billy goat? That is so uncalled for, and I honestly think you crossed a line there. Even if they sometimes make unnecessary noise and insert themselves where they shouldn’t, a brown billy goat knows better than to resurrect an issue that happened years ago...especially one that does not concern it."

Eze Akunna Juliet said:

"Alex is too popular. 4:5 million followers on Instagram.Millions on Facebook and tiktokk. No be child's play. He is a veteran. God rest him. He is greatly loved."

Jeffrey Chinua said:

"I swear, I had this in mind. This one they started sharing their photos together; these people want to start harassing that lady."

Woman shares conversations with Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng