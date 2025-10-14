Many Nigerians took to social media to mourn the death of Rev. Uma Ukpai, who died at 80 on October 6

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Four Nigerians share their encounter with Rev Uma Ukpai.

Source: Facebook

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the experiences of four people who had come in contact with the late preacher.

1. Lady shares encounter with Uma Ukpai

A Nigerian lady, Amanda Chisom, shared her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago and how it affected her in 2010, stating that God used him to give her dollars.

She mentioned why she thanked God after hearing of the preacher’s death, as she shared why it was a bit personal to her.

Amanda also said she would continue to honour his ministry till his wife passes.

2. Pastor shares deep revelation about Uma Ukpai

A pastor, Bright Nwachukwu Sopuruchukwu, has opened up about the apparent deep revelation he saw about Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai.

He posted pictures of himself and the late preacher, and said he saw the late preacher in an early morning revelation.

Pastor Bright noted that he had followed Uma Ukpai all his life, and he wondered what he would do without him.

3. Woman who cooked for Ukpai’s family speaks

A woman, Jane Oma, recounted how she once cooked for the late preacher Rev Dr Uma Ukpai and his wife for two days.

According to the woman, that was her second personal encounter with him, as the first was when she was around six years old.

Her second encounter with Rev Ukpai was in 2007 when she cooked for him and his wife for two days during his visit to Madrid.

She said in her post:

"I had the truly amazing privilege of cooking for him and wife in 2007 during one of their visits to Madrid. For 2 days, I’d walk into their hotel rooms, serve them food and share about life’s issues - the prayers I received still follow me around.”

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai dies at 80 on October 6, 2025.

Source: Facebook

4. Lawyer shares encounter with Uma Ukpai

A Nigerian lawyer shared an emotional story about his encounter with the late evangelist Uma Ukpai during his NYSC in Uyo in 2008.

Taonna Nnabuife explained that God used the preacher to change his life, describing the experience as a turning point in his life.

As he joined others to mourn the passing of the renowned evangelist, he prayed for God to extend grace to the late preacher and also give him strength to continue faithfully in his Christian journey.

He said in his post:

“This is end of an era. I remember in 2008 during my NYSC at Uyo, God used him to address a health challenge I had that time."

He spoke about the death of the notable pastor in his post and prayed to God to extend grace to him.

Uma Ukpai's last Facebook post trends

The death of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai has thrown many Nigerians into deep mourning, as many took to social media to mourn him.

Legit.ng previously reported that the last Facebook post made by the preacher before his death trended on social media as people paid tribute.

